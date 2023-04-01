Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DISCOVER SWEDEN

Ten beautiful spots in Sweden you must visit this spring

While you may not want to ditch your cosy winter coat yet, you will be happy to notice the mercury climbing the thermometer over the next few weeks. Here are ten spots of particular beauty to visit.

Published: 22 March 2017 06:59 CET
Updated: 1 April 2023 05:50 CEST
Ten beautiful spots in Sweden you must visit this spring
The High Coast is one of Sweden's must-see spots in the spring. Photo: Friluftsbyn Höga Kusten/imagebank.sweden.se

1. Bohuslän (Västra Götaland county)

Bohuslän in the county of Västra Götaland is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful areas of the west coast. It is an ideal spot for an array of solo and group activities such as hiking, camping, sailing and kayaking, around the island of Långeskär off the coast.

How to get there: Local trains (organized by Västtrafik) are available from Gothenburg, Uddevalla, Munkedal, Tanum and Strömstad, while buses connect with other destinations. By car, the E6 is the main road, and Bohuslän can even be reached from Oslo within three hours depending on traffic.


The tiny coastal town of Kämpersvik. Photo: Per Pixel Petersson/imagebank.sweden.se

2. Åre (Jämtland County)

Who said Åre was only about skiing? The breathtaking landscapes of this hilly part of the Jämtland municipality in northwest Sweden makes it a destination of choice during the warmer days. Through various activities such as hiking, biking or even paragliding, you can discover the stunning scenery of snowless Norrland. We are sure the meadows of Ullådalen or the Välliste fell will quickly win you over.

How to get there: SJ run trains daily from Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö, while there are also daily domestic and occasional international flights to Åre Östersund airport. By car, the easily accessible E14 road connects with Åre.


Jämtland’s nature. Photo: Niclas Vestefjell/imagebank.sweden.se

3. Fårö (Gotland county)

The island of Gotland is undeniably a travel staple when the harsh winter days are gone. Attracting tourists from all over the world, the region offers countless landscapes and activities for its visitors, such as hiking, camping, sailing or simple leisure.

Take advantage of the quieter springtime days to visit Fårö, an island just of north the main island. Famous for its unique “rauks” (ancient rock formations known in English as stacks), Fårö’s beaches offer stunning sights for the coast enthusiasts out there. Everyone else, worry not! Gotland is among the most cycle friendly places in Sweden, if you’re more into sightseeing on two wheels.

How to get there: Gotland’s capital Visby is accessible by ferry from Oskarshamn in Kalmar county and Nynäshamn in Stockholm county. You can also travel by air from Stockholm (both Arlanda and Brömma airports), Gothenburg and Malmö. Fårö is then accessible by car or passenger ferry.


Fåro’s coast. Photo: Simon Paulin/imagebank.sweden.se

4. Kristinehamn (Värmland county)

Travellers to Kristinehamn can not only enjoy outdoor activities on the beautiful shores of lake Vänern (Sweden and the EU’s largest lake) but also take a look into the past by visiting the Järsberg Runestone, which dates back to the 6th century.

How to get there: Regular trains link the city to Stockholm, Gothenburg and Oslo. Kristinehamn is also 40 minutes away from Karlstad Airport and Örebro Airport. Several main roads connect Värmland to the rest of Sweden and Scandinavia.


Camping in Kristinehamn. Photo: Clive Tompsett/imagebank.sweden.se

5. Kungsleden (Västerbotten county)

There may be less chance of seeing northern lights in the spring, but Kungsleden is definitely worth the journey. It is the longest hiking trail in the country, stretching over 440 km from Abisko to Hemavan, and therefore a staple for trek aficionados. The four sections of the trail each take around one week to cross, so be sure to clear your schedule.

If you do not wish to travel all the way to Lapland, try Ångermanland, its neighbouring southern historical province, which boasts the second longest hiking trail, the famous Höga Kusten Hike (High Coast Hike).

How to get there: To get to Kunglseden, Abisko is reachable by train from Stockholm and by train and bus from Kiruna. To get to Ångermanland, Örnsköldsvik Travel Center is reachable by bus or train, and is connected to the start of the hike by bus. Buses from Stockholm (Y-buss) are also available.


A view from the High Coast Hike. photo: Friluftsbyn Höga Kusten/imagebank.sweden.se

6. Naturbyn (Värmland county)

Lost between the spruces, the Naturbyn resort is an ideal place for couples and families visiting the Långserud area of Värmland county. In this microvillage which seeks to instill a tradition of ecotourism, guests live in simple huts and are in communion with nature. To discover the many wonders of Värmland, you can paddle through Lake Eldan by canoe or go for a hike. Naturby also offers group activities such as outdoor yoga or organized canoe trips.

How to get there: By car, Naturbyn is accessible through the E45 from Gothenburg, E18 from Stockholm and E6 from Malmö. SJ trains and local trains are also available.


Lake Eldan. Photo: Jacque de Villiers/imagebank.sweden.se

7. Mjällådalen (Västernorrland county)

Located in Västernorrland, this ecological wonder makes it worth a visit to the big north. Mjällåden is a group of stunning valleys and unique landscapes located on a geological hotspot. Signposted paths and a bridge across the river allow travellers to hike through the valleys and witness the diverse flora and fauna that Mjällåden is famous for. You can also fish and try smoking your catch in a traditional rökkåta (smoking hut)!

How to get there: Train lines link Timrå to several cities like Umeå. Sundsvall Timrå airport is located within the municipality and has daily flights to Stockholm, Gothenburg and Luleå. 

8. Stockholm archipelago (Stockholm county)

While Stockholm is no hidden gem for travellers in Sweden, its archipelago is often overshadowed by the mainland. Venturing through the multitude of small islands will make you forget you’re so close to the big city. If you live in east central Sweden and have not visited them yet, it is the ideal way to enjoy the sunnier days without the burden of travelling too far.

How to get there: Waxholmsbolaget is the marine public transport system daily travelling to hundreds of destinations in the Stockholm archipelago. The many bridges and rich infrastructure makes it possible to reach several of the islands by car or public transport.


A red cabin in the Stockholm archipelago. Photo: Henrik Trygg/imagebank.sweden.se

9. Karlskrona (Blekinge county)

Fancy a weekend down south? The capital and largest town of the Blekinge archipelago made it on a list of prettiest town in 2016. Karlskrona can offer warmer temperatures than the rest of the country due to its southern position, but also has a beautiful port and cultural activities around the maritime identity of the city. Several camping spots border the coastal area, but you can also choose to stay in old fishermen’s cabins for the full maritime experience.

How to get there: Ronneby Airport in Kallinge is reachable by shuttle bus. Karlskrona can also be reached by train from Malmö, Kristianstad, Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Emmaboda to name a few.


Karlskrona’s port. Photo: Per Pixel Petersson/imagebank.sweden.se

10. The Scandes

Mountain enthusiasts should definitely consider paying a visit to the Scandinavian Mountains (or Scandes for short). This mountain range stretches across Norway, Sweden and Finland is an international destination for hiking and climbing. The gentler temperature in spring allows travellers to witness the particularly rich flora and fauna of the range. Note however that the journey is easier when travelling by car than when relying on public transport.

How to get there: A train line from Stockholm runs all the way to Narvik in Norway, stopping by Kiruna and Abisko. Local trains offer several other connections.


Landscape from the Swedish Scandes. Photo: Anders Ekholm/Folio/imagebank.sweden.se
For members

TRAIN TRAVEL

My night on board Sweden’s new sleeper service from Hamburg

Our reporter Richard Orange took the new SJ EuroNight sleeper home from Hamburg at the start of this month with his two children. He tells us what it was like.

Published: 17 January 2023 12:06 CET
Updated: 21 January 2023 08:43 CET
My night on board Sweden's new sleeper service from Hamburg

As we clambered onto the s-bahn at Hamburg Central to race across to Hamburg Altona, Alan, the friendly English chemistry researcher who had volunteered to show us the way, made a quick calculation.

“I think you’ll have at most two minutes to make it to the train, and you need to make it up to the station and up two flights of stairs.”

I rated our chances at less than 10 percent. I had booked the new sleeper launched by Sweden’s state-owned train company SJ at the very last minute (and at considerable cost) after discovering to my horror that the Danish seats-only night train I’d been planning on taking did not run on Saturdays.

My two children and I had been on the train since our Eurostar left London at 9am, and I didn’t fancy putting them through a night on the platform at Hamburg Central.

Our reporter with his traumatised-looking children, Finn (9) and Eira (10).

Hamburg Altona, a terminal station in the west of the city, is the departure point for SJ’s sleeper. Normally, the metro trip would only be slightly inconvenient, but when you’re racing to make a connection, it’s a nightmare. Thankfully, the sleeper will start to depart from the central station in March.

The moment we hit Altona, Alan, who lives nearby, shot off, me and my two children trailing behind as he flew up staircase after staircase.

Finally we arrived puffing at the platform, where we could see a train with an SJ logo, but the entrance to the platform was blocked. Had we missed it? “Do you have a ticket?” asked the guard, wearing a warm SJ jacket, and when I said yes gestured to the long line of people snaking right out to the station door.

I don’t think I’ve ever been more grateful for a system failure. It turned out SJ had somehow lost access to the records of who was supposed to be on the train, or where they were supposed to sleep, and were having to work out the sleeping arrangements manually, one passenger at a time.

Alan, a researcher at Hamburg’s Max Planck Institute, wished us goodbye and we joined the back of the queue, where we met a Swedish woman who’d come all the way from Italy with her red setter, a journey she said she’d been doing quite regularly ever since the sleeper service was launched in September.

Annoyingly, she told me that it was possible to get a reduced price on the sleeper if you have an Interrail card (as we did). When I checked, you could get a couchette from Hamburg to Stockholm for about 385 kronor, about a third of the price we paid. I went back to the guard and asked if there was any chance of getting our money back, at which point he erupted in mocking laughter.

READ ALSO:

Half an hour later, at about half past ten, we finally got our seats. The woman who’d come from Italy was turned back, however, as she hadn’t booked a bed in a special dog compartment for her red setter.

We trundled up to the train, finding a young couple and a man with a Middle-Eastern background already in bed with their sheets laid out.

“It’s got beds! I’ve never been on a train with beds before!” Finn exclaimed as he sawn the couchette compartment. Unfortunately there were only two beds for us. The Thai-Swedish SJ guard disappeared into her cabin when we pointed this out, and after a short phone call came back and told the man with a Middle-Eastern background that he had to move to make space for us.

“I hope that wasn’t some kind of discrimination,” I said to the young couple after he’d gone. It was probably because he was travelling alone, however, and we later discovered that he’d been upgraded to a luxury two-person sleeper cabin, which assuaged my guilty conscience. In a further sign of the guards’ ability to improvise, when I bumped into the woman with the red setter while brushing my teeth, she said they’d also managed to accommodate her.

The couchette cars are refurbished, with free water, and USB ports for recharging your various devices. They are old, but they’re comfortable enough and Eira and Finn were both fast asleep within minutes of the train rolling out of the Hamburg.

I had just about drifted off by the time I was woken by border police at the Danish border at around midnight, sleepily reaching down from the top couchette to show them our passports.

My hope was that departing more than an hour late would delay our arrival in Malmö, which was scheduled for just before 4am, but unfortunately, the train normally travels more slowly than it needs to to allow passengers a proper night sleep, so it easily made up the lost hour.

At about quarter to four I got a friendly knock on the door, and shook the children awake in time to see the lights of Malmö’s Turning Torso tower as we crossed the Öresund Bridge.

For the remaining five or ten minutes, Eira and Finn excited pointed out “Swedish” out-of-town shopping centres until the train arrived at a completely deserted Malmö station, from where we took a taxi home.

How to get an interrail discount on the Hamburg Stockholm sleeper

On the sök resa or “search journey” page on SJ’s website, you need to click on the drop-down menu next to resenärer or “traveller”, then, when you see your name, click on ändra or “change”. Then click on another drop-down menu on välj ett kort or “choose a card”, at which point you can press Interrail and fill in your Interrail card number. You can find a guide on how to do it here on SJ’s website

SHOW COMMENTS