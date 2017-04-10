Advertisement

'Stockholm will remain an open and tolerant city'

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
10 April 2017
12:37 CEST+02:00
stockholm attackcity hallstockholmterrorismnews

Share this article

'Stockholm will remain an open and tolerant city'
The memorial ceremony at Stockholm City Hall on Monday. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
10 April 2017
12:37 CEST+02:00
Sweden observed a minute of silence to honour the victim's of last week's truck attack.

A solemn ceremony was held outside Stockholm's City Hall, under grey and rainy skies with flags flying at half-mast, attended by Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, King Carl XVI Gustaf and most of the royal family, as well as other representatives of Swedish society.

The Local reported live from the ceremony.

After the minute of silence, the Swedish army's music corps played a solemn piece, after which Stockholm mayor Karin Wanngård gave an address.

“We will never give in to violence. We will never let terror prevail,” Wanngård said, adding: “Stockholm will remain an open and tolerant city.”

To the families of the victims, Prime Minister Löfven said: “You are not alone. We are thinking of you. All of Sweden stands with you.”

In Friday's attack, the assailant drove a stolen beer truck down a pedestrian street in the heart of Stockholm before crashing it into the facade of the Åhléns department store. Four people were killed and 15 were wounded.

READ ALSO: Defiant Stockholmers return to work in truck attack aftermath

Outside the department store, a huge crowd also observed the minute of silence, some visibly moved with tears streaming down their cheeks.

The motive for the attack was not known, but the method resembled previous attacks using vehicles in London, Berlin and Nice, all claimed by the Isis group. No organization has claimed the Stockholm attack.

The main suspect has been identified as a 39-year-old Uzbek who went underground when he received a deportation order after his permanent residency application was rejected.

stockholm attackcity hallstockholmterrorismnews

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

'Getting my MBA in Stockholm had a significant impact on my career'

Many expats come to Sweden for love. But not all of them manage to transform a physical move into a career move as well. Head of Tax Transformation at KPMG Sweden tells The Local how he did it and how the Stockholm School of Economics helped.

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

25 ways Stockholm has become more international in the past year

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

'Arctic ethics are inspired by Nordic cooperation'

Related articles

The Norwegians are coming! But what are they doing in Sweden?

Six super Swedish family Easter traditions

Sebastian Larsson's red card appeal rejected

In pictures: Cherry blossoms in Kungsträdgården, Stockholm

Travel agency gets its Swedish geography very wrong

QUIZ: Which of these Swedish towns is the furthest north?

Meet the two cops who caught the Stockholm terror suspect

Stockholm attack suspect attempted to travel to Syria: reports
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,780 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six super Swedish family Easter traditions
  2. Touching tributes to dog who was fifth victim of Stockholm attack
  3. Travel agency gets its Swedish geography very wrong
  4. Sweden attack suspect denied request for Sunni Muslim lawyer
  5. Why deporting the Stockholm terror suspect was not a straightforward task
Advertisement
Advertisement