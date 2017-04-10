The memorial ceremony at Stockholm City Hall on Monday. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Sweden observed a minute of silence to honour the victim's of last week's truck attack.

A solemn ceremony was held outside Stockholm's City Hall, under grey and rainy skies with flags flying at half-mast, attended by Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, King Carl XVI Gustaf and most of the royal family, as well as other representatives of Swedish society.

The Local reported live from the ceremony.

Police and emergency services workers arriving for the ceremony at City Hall. The heroes of the last few days. Huge gratitude to them. pic.twitter.com/czLRRQwnJK — Lee Roden (@LeeRoden89) April 10, 2017

After the minute of silence, the Swedish army's music corps played a solemn piece, after which Stockholm mayor Karin Wanngård gave an address.

“We will never give in to violence. We will never let terror prevail,” Wanngård said, adding: “Stockholm will remain an open and tolerant city.”

To the families of the victims, Prime Minister Löfven said: “You are not alone. We are thinking of you. All of Sweden stands with you.”

In Friday's attack, the assailant drove a stolen beer truck down a pedestrian street in the heart of Stockholm before crashing it into the facade of the Åhléns department store. Four people were killed and 15 were wounded.

READ ALSO: Defiant Stockholmers return to work in truck attack aftermath

Outside the department store, a huge crowd also observed the minute of silence, some visibly moved with tears streaming down their cheeks.

The motive for the attack was not known, but the method resembled previous attacks using vehicles in London, Berlin and Nice, all claimed by the Isis group. No organization has claimed the Stockholm attack.

The main suspect has been identified as a 39-year-old Uzbek who went underground when he received a deportation order after his permanent residency application was rejected.