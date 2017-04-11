Advertisement

In pictures: Thousands of football fans join epic march through Stockholm

Miriam Bade
11 April 2017
Hammarby fans marching towards the Tele2 Arena. Photo: Miriam Bade/The Local
The best pictures from this weekend's Hammarby supporters' march.

Thousands of fans of the Hammarby club in Stockholm attended the traditional supporters' march ahead of their first home game of the season on Sunday. The march and match went ahead as planned to show defiance and unity in the face of terror after the deadly truck attack in Stockholm on Friday. Together they walked from Södermalm's Medborgarplatsen square to the Tele2 Arena.

The match ended 1-1 against Kalmar FF. Check out the pictures from the march here.

Hammarby fans marching towards the Tele2 Arena. Photo: Miriam Bade/The Local

