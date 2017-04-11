Advertisement

Stockholm terror suspect admits truck attack

The Local
news@thelocal.se
11 April 2017
10:01 CEST+02:00
stockholm attackcourtterrorismnews

Share this article

Stockholm terror suspect admits truck attack
Police on the street outside the court. Photo: Lee Roden/The Local
The Local
news@thelocal.se
11 April 2017
10:01 CEST+02:00
Security was high at Stockholm District Court as the prime suspect in Friday's truck attack appeared in court.

READ ALSO: The latest updates about the Stockholm truck attack

Rakhmat Akilov, 39, has admitted to committing a terrorist crime, his lawyer told the court as a remand hearing got under way just after 10am on Tuesday.

The prosecutor was asking the court to remand Akilov, an Uzbek national believed to have symphathized with jihadist groups, in custody. He is suspected of driving a stolen truck into pedestrians on a busy street in central Stockholm before crashing into a department store. Four people were killed and 15 others injured.

Akilov, a construction worker who had been refused permanent residency in Sweden, was arrested several hours after the attack in Märsta, a suburb around 40 kilometres north of central Stockholm.

The Local's reporter Lee Roden was outside the court just before the remand hearing started.

Armed police and security guards searched all members of the media before they were allowed to enter the high-security court room. Akilov himself entered with his head bowed and sat with his back to the room. He did not speak as his lawyer Johan Eriksson told the court that he "confesses to a terrorist crime and accepts his custody detention".

The rest of the hearing, during which the court decided to keep Akilov locked up during the investigation, was held behind closed doors.

According to a statement from Sweden's prosecutorial authority the prosecutor will not ask the court to keep another man, who was being held on a lower degree of suspicion of terror crime, detained. However, the man will still remain in custody because of a previous order that he is to be deported, said the authority.

Prosecutor Hans Ihrman said the investigation continues, despite Akilov's confession.

"It is an important factor, but the investigation does not end because of it. (...) We will do everything we can to bring everyone who is guilty to justice," he told reporters after the hearing.


Police outside the court house on Tuesday. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

stockholm attackcourtterrorismnews

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

'Getting my MBA in Stockholm had a significant impact on my career'

Many expats come to Sweden for love. But not all of them manage to transform a physical move into a career move as well. Head of Tax Transformation at KPMG Sweden tells The Local how he did it and how the Stockholm School of Economics helped.

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

25 ways Stockholm has become more international in the past year

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

'Arctic ethics are inspired by Nordic cooperation'

Related articles

The Norwegians are coming! But what are they doing in Sweden?

Six super Swedish family Easter traditions

Sebastian Larsson's red card appeal rejected

In pictures: Cherry blossoms in Kungsträdgården, Stockholm

Travel agency gets its Swedish geography very wrong

QUIZ: Which of these Swedish towns is the furthest north?

Meet the two cops who caught the Stockholm terror suspect

Stockholm attack suspect attempted to travel to Syria: reports
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,780 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six super Swedish family Easter traditions
  2. Touching tributes to dog who was fifth victim of Stockholm attack
  3. Travel agency gets its Swedish geography very wrong
  4. Sweden attack suspect denied request for Sunni Muslim lawyer
  5. Why deporting the Stockholm terror suspect was not a straightforward task
Advertisement
Advertisement