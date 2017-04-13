Advertisement

Travel agency gets its Swedish geography very wrong

The Local
news@thelocal.se
13 April 2017
11:30 CEST+02:00
geographytravelumeåluleåskellefteånews

Share this article

Travel agency gets its Swedish geography very wrong
Umeå, left, and Luleå. Photo: Guillaume de Basly/imagebank.sweden.se & Andreas Harnemo/www.snowgarden.se
The Local
news@thelocal.se
13 April 2017
11:30 CEST+02:00
A Swedish travel agency was left red-faced after it mixed up some of northern Sweden's biggest towns in an advert.

Which town is the furthest north? Is it Umeå? Or Luleå? That's the question that had the travel agency TUI confused when it launced a new campaign promoting its international flights from northern Sweden.

In real life, the northern coastal towns are located, from north to south: Luleå, Skellefteå, Umeå.

But on TUI's map, they had put Umeå in place of Luleå and Skellefteå where Umeå should have been and… you get the point, and people quickly took to social media to question their geography skills.

"Embarrassing," commented one person on Facebook.

"Who is brave enough to fly with you if that's the map the pilots use?" wrote another.

"It is of course very unfortunate. We got a lot of comments on Facebook from customers who had spotted the mistake. Fortunately our pilots' geographical knowledge is better than that of our advertising department," TUI spokesperson Mathias Bergendahl told Resume.

The travel agency has now apologized in a new advert making fun of themselves.

"TUI (heart) Luleå, Umeå and Skellefteå. Sorry. The proofreader was on holiday. Find your own dream holiday!"

QUIZ: Take our geography quiz to find out how much YOU know about Sweden

geographytravelumeåluleåskellefteånews

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

'Getting my MBA in Stockholm had a significant impact on my career'

Many expats come to Sweden for love. But not all of them manage to transform a physical move into a career move as well. Head of Tax Transformation at KPMG Sweden tells The Local how he did it and how the Stockholm School of Economics helped.

Expat depression: 7 tips for how to cope

25 ways Stockholm has become more international in the past year

10 reasons to get on board with Qatar Airway’s QSuite

'Arctic ethics are inspired by Nordic cooperation'

Related articles

The Norwegians are coming! But what are they doing in Sweden?

Six super Swedish family Easter traditions

Sebastian Larsson's red card appeal rejected

In pictures: Cherry blossoms in Kungsträdgården, Stockholm

QUIZ: Which of these Swedish towns is the furthest north?

Meet the two cops who caught the Stockholm terror suspect

Stockholm attack suspect attempted to travel to Syria: reports

Anti-abortion midwife was not discriminated against, Swedish court rules
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,812 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six super Swedish family Easter traditions
  2. Touching tributes to dog who was fifth victim of Stockholm attack
  3. Travel agency gets its Swedish geography very wrong
  4. QUIZ: Which of these Swedish towns is the furthest north?
  5. Who is the real Rakhmat Akilov?
Advertisement
Advertisement