Travel agency gets its Swedish geography very wrong

A Swedish travel agency was left red-faced after it mixed up some of northern Sweden's biggest towns in an advert.

Which town is the furthest north? Is it Umeå? Or Luleå? That's the question that had the travel agency TUI confused when it launced a new campaign promoting its international flights from northern Sweden.

In real life, the northern coastal towns are located, from north to south: Luleå, Skellefteå, Umeå.

But on TUI's map, they had put Umeå in place of Luleå and Skellefteå where Umeå should have been and… you get the point, and people quickly took to social media to question their geography skills.

"Embarrassing," commented one person on Facebook.

"Who is brave enough to fly with you if that's the map the pilots use?" wrote another.

"It is of course very unfortunate. We got a lot of comments on Facebook from customers who had spotted the mistake. Fortunately our pilots' geographical knowledge is better than that of our advertising department," TUI spokesperson Mathias Bergendahl told Resume.

The travel agency has now apologized in a new advert making fun of themselves.

"TUI (heart) Luleå, Umeå and Skellefteå. Sorry. The proofreader was on holiday. Find your own dream holiday!"

