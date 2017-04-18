Police question man after fire engulfs Swedish building

30 firefighters have been battling the blaze in Falkenberg. Photo: Amder Andersson/TT

One person has been arrested after a large fire engulfed an industrial building in Falkenberg, southern Sweden, destroying sections of the premises.

Around 30 firefighters battled to try to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. Parts of the large building at Falkenberg's harbour have been completely destroyed. A gym, offices and storage space are housed there.

"It's completely ablaze. Where I'm standing now there are three ladder trucks which are up there trying to fight the fire. We have people on the ground and around the entire building. We're trying to contain the fire in the building itself where it's burning," Åsa Eriksson from the local emergency services explained at 07.30am on Tuesday.



Firefighters tackling the blaze in Falkenberg. Photo: Amder Andersson/TT

There is no information to suggest that any people have been injured following the start of the fire late on Monday evening.

Police have arrested a man in his 30s near the scene, and opened a preliminary investigation of aggravated arson.

"He has sobered up overnight and was questioned early this morning," police spokesperson Peter Adlersson explained.

A forensic investigation of the site will take place once the fire has been dealt with.

"It can take a very long time before we can start a forensic investigation because it has been burning considerably and can take a long time to cool. That could take anywhere from one day to several days," Adlersson said earlier in the morning.