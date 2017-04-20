Advertisement

Half of Sweden's population overweight or obese: study

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
20 April 2017
08:29 CEST+02:00
healthobesityoverweightexercisecancer

Share this article

Half of Sweden's population overweight or obese: study
File photo not related to the story. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
20 April 2017
08:29 CEST+02:00
51 percent of the Swedish population aged between 16 & 84 are either overweight or obese, according to a new Public Health Agency (Folkhälsomyndigheten) report containing figures for 2017.

"When it comes to physical health, we can see several risk factors increasing, like obesity and being overweight, and more people are registering high blood pressure," Fatima Azerkan, the lead researcher in the study said in a statement.

The agency's annual report also shows that there continues to be a significant difference in health between people with a higher education and those without one. It also highlights signs that poor mental health is on the rise in Sweden, especially among young people and those who have no more than an upper secondary school education.

"Good and equal health is a basic condition for a society's progress. Our report shows that there needs to be continued strong efforts made in public health in Sweden, and the work must be an important part of social planning," Folkhälsomyndigheten director general Johan Carlson noted.

READ ALSO: Half of all Swedes now classed as overweight

Seen from a global perspective public health in Sweden is still good however. Mortality from heart disease and the four most common forms of cancer has reduced, with the exception of lung cancer among women.

The proportion of people in the country who drink a dangerous amount of alcohol and smoke daily has also decreased, the report shows.

healthobesityoverweightexercisecancer

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Study of Swedish kids questions autism link with antidepressants in pregnancy

Obesity during pregnancy linked to epilepsy in children: Swedish study

Sweden boosts maternity care in new budget proposal

Tragedy as soldier dies during military exercise in northern Sweden

How do you feel? Probably not as well as older Swedish men

Swedish health watchdog criticizes doctor over woman's toilet birth

Here's how happy the Swedes are, according to this report

Macchiarini's seventh transplant patient dies
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,775 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria on solo trip in Japan
  2. Memories and images from Stockholm terror attack to be preserved by museum
  3. 15 movies that will help you discover Sweden
  4. Swedish stats icon Hans Rosling awarded posthumous prize by UN
  5. Here's what you can get from Sweden's property market for one million
Advertisement
Advertisement