Zlatan: 'Giving up is not an option'

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
24 April 2017
06:37 CEST+02:00
zlatan ibrahimovic

Zlatan: 'Giving up is not an option'
Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaving the field with an injury last Thursday. Photo: AP Photo/Dave Thompson
Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has vowed to return to football despite suffering a serious knee injury.

The veteran footballer declared on his Instagram account that he has already played on one leg before.

The 35-year-old – whose 28 goals have largely helped Manchester United compete for a Champions League spot next season as well as landing the League Cup – suffered serious knee ligament damage in last Thursday's Europa League win over Anderlecht.

Ibrahimovic, who has defied the doubters since his move last summer from Paris Saint-Germain, posted on Instagram a picture of the knee and a defiant message to those who had suggested his career was over.

“First of all, thank you for all the support and love,” read his message.

“It's no news I got injured so I will be out of football for a while.”

“I will go through this like everything else and come back even stronger. So far I played with one leg so it shouldn't be any problem.”

“One thing is for sure, I decide when it's time to stop and nothing else. Giving up is not an option. See you soon.”

Manchester United performed well enough without him on Sunday beating Burnley 2-0 with French forward Anthony Martial and veteran Wayne Rooney scoring.

Victory put United just a point behind fourth-placed Manchester City – who occupy the last Champions League spot – and adding further spice to Thursday's Manchester derby.

