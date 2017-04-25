Advertisement

Sweden releases second man held over Stockholm attack: no longer a suspect

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
25 April 2017
20:08 CEST+02:00
stockholm attack

Share this article

Sweden releases second man held over Stockholm attack: no longer a suspect
The truck being salvaged the morning after the attack. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
25 April 2017
20:08 CEST+02:00
Sweden on Tuesday released a second suspect held in connection with the deadly Stockholm truck attack earlier this month, prosecutors said.

“The person is no longer a suspect,” the prosecution authority said in a statement, providing no other details about the person nor the reason for the arrest or release.

Four people were killed – including two Swedes, one Briton and one Belgian – when the driver of a stolen beer truck mowed down pedestrians on a busy shopping street in central Stockholm on April 7th.

Rakhmat Akilov, a 39-year-old Uzbek national, confessed to driving the truck and is being held in custody, but investigators are still searching for possible accomplices.

The second unnamed suspect was arrested on Sunday and released late Tuesday.

READ ALSO: 'My son is not a terrorist'

No terror group has claimed responsibility for the rampage, which resembled vehicle attacks in Nice, Berlin and London.

Construction worker Akilov is a father of four who was refused permanent residency in Sweden in June 2016. He went underground last year after receiving a deportation order, police said.

He is known to have expressed sympathies for jihadist groups, including Isis.

READ ALSO: All articles about the Stockholm terror attack

stockholm attack

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Professionals offer revealing career advice to Stockholm International School students

Did you know what you wanted to do with your life when you were 14 years old? Maybe – but probably not. But luckily students at Stockholm International School get career guidance from international CEOs, UN committee board members, foreign ministry officials, entrepreneurs, and more.

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Social entrepreneur: 'I learned early on that I was an outsider'

Related articles

'My son is not a terrorist,' says mother of second suspect in Stockholm attack

Swedish terror agreement could be reached before summer

Sweden arrests another suspect over Stockholm attack

Swedish anti-terror measures to get political backing

Police were poorly equipped for Stockholm attack, officers say

Memories and images from Stockholm terror attack to be preserved by museum

Swedes flock to pay respects over Stockholm terror attack

Stockholm attack suspect attempted to travel to Syria: reports
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,716 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'Facebook rape video' trio sentenced to prison
  2. Swedish steel giant SSAB donated $10k to Trump's inauguration
  3. Volvo cheers profit boost thanks to strong European demand
  4. Sweden arrests another suspect over Stockholm attack
  5. 30cm snow in April? Please tell us you're joking, Sweden!
Advertisement
Advertisement