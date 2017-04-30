Spain arrests Swedish citizen on Peru’s behalf

Sendero Luminoso leader Abimael Guzmán on trial in February 2017. Photo: Martin Mejia/AP/TT

Spanish authorities have confiscated the passport of a Swedish citizen on the island of Gran Canaria.

An international arrest warrant issued by Peru, which accuses the man, a former Peruvian citizen, of connections with the Sendero Luminoso (Shining Path) Maoist group, known for violent militancy in the South American country during the 1980s and 1990s and designated a terrorist organisation by the United States and EU.

The Peruvian arrest warrant was reported by both Swedish newspaper Dagnes Nyheter and Spanish El País, reports news agency TT.

The man, who was given political asylum in Sweden in 1981, has travelled to many countries on his Swedish passport, including a number of times to Spain, reports TT.

Police confiscated his passport from his hotel following his arrival in Las Palmas on March 5th. He then rented an apartment on the island while awaiting police investigation.

His sister was married to now-imprisoned Sendero Luminoso leader Abimael Guzmán, which the man is reported to have claimed as the reason for his being sought by the Peruvian authorities.

“I have never cooperated with Sendero Luminoso,” he told El País.

READ ALSO: Skanska workers held hostage by rebels in Peru