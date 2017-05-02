Advertisement

Sweden to end ID checks on trains from Denmark

The Local
news@thelocal.se
2 May 2017
16:36 CEST+02:00
border controlsid checksÖresund bridgecopenhagenmalmö

Share this article

Sweden to end ID checks on trains from Denmark
Commuters between Malmö and Copenhagen have been living with ID checks since January 2016. Photo: John Alexander Sahlin/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
2 May 2017
16:36 CEST+02:00
Sweden is to end ID checks on buses, trains and ferries travelling between the country and Denmark, the Swedish government has announced.

At the same time however, border control spot checks by police in place at some of Sweden's borders will be tightened to cover more travellers, and extended further. The controls will now include x-raying of vehicles and additional CCTV surveillance.

The temporary ID checks for rail, bus and ferry companies were introduced in January 2016 as Sweden struggled to get to grips with an influx of refugees to the country. Last extended by three months in February, they are due to expire this week, and will not be extended.

Commuters in the busy Öresund region, where many travel between Malmö and Copenhagen for work, have complained about the ID checks causing disruption.

The checks followed on from the introduction of Swedish border controls in November 2015, which gave police the right to carry out checks on people wishing to enter Sweden from other Schengen Area states.

In contrast to the removal of ID checks, the border controls will be intensified. 

"The government's conclusion is that border controls are still needed and need to be strengthened," interior minister Anders Ygeman said at a press conference explaining the end of ID checks and strengthening of border controls.

READ ALSO: Sales of commuter tickets between Sweden & Denmark drop as ID checks bite

Since the checks were introduced in early 2016 the number of asylum seekers coming to Sweden has reduced by around 80 percent, Ygeman explained, dropping from 10,000 per week to less than 500 per week at present.

READ ALSO: An in-depth look at Sweden's challenge integrating thousands of asylum seekers

border controlsid checksÖresund bridgecopenhagenmalmö

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How Craft Academy is changing women's lives and careers

Sweden ranks among the best countries in the world in terms of gender equality. An exception is the tech industry, which still heavily dominated by men. One coding programme in Gothenburg and Stockholm is looking to change that statistic, one dedicated, passionate, hardworking woman at a time.

Professionals offer revealing career advice to Stockholm International School students

How to get the dream tech job you always wanted

Why Lucerne is a summer paradise for career discovery

'I didn't consider anywhere else': studying at top culinary school Ferrandi Paris

Related articles

Car drove 15 km wrong way on Öresund bridge without crashing

In pictures: Malmö's famous mini street art gets new mouse-sized attraction

Malmö fire was not terrorism: court

Where to find the cheapest lunch in Sweden

Swedish security police want man accused of terrorism for Islamic centre fire to be deported

Over one hundred cars damaged after double garage fire in Malmö

Eight signs spring has arrived in Sweden

Two arrested in connection with murder of Malmö teen
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,727 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden probes 'arson attack' on nation's largest Shiite mosque
  2. Anger in Sweden over neo-Nazis’ May Day march
  3. Spain arrests Swedish citizen on Peru’s behalf
  4. Sweden to end ID checks on trains from Denmark
  5. Suspect in Swedish family murder case 'can be' convicted: experts
Advertisement
Advertisement