Sweden to end ID checks on trains from Denmark

Commuters between Malmö and Copenhagen have been living with ID checks since January 2016. Photo: John Alexander Sahlin/TT

Sweden is to end ID checks on buses, trains and ferries travelling between the country and Denmark, the Swedish government has announced.

At the same time however, border control spot checks by police in place at some of Sweden's borders will be tightened to cover more travellers, and extended further. The controls will now include x-raying of vehicles and additional CCTV surveillance.

The temporary ID checks for rail, bus and ferry companies were introduced in January 2016 as Sweden struggled to get to grips with an influx of refugees to the country. Last extended by three months in February, they are due to expire this week, and will not be extended.

Commuters in the busy Öresund region, where many travel between Malmö and Copenhagen for work, have complained about the ID checks causing disruption.

The checks followed on from the introduction of Swedish border controls in November 2015, which gave police the right to carry out checks on people wishing to enter Sweden from other Schengen Area states.

In contrast to the removal of ID checks, the border controls will be intensified.

"The government's conclusion is that border controls are still needed and need to be strengthened," interior minister Anders Ygeman said at a press conference explaining the end of ID checks and strengthening of border controls.

Since the checks were introduced in early 2016 the number of asylum seekers coming to Sweden has reduced by around 80 percent, Ygeman explained, dropping from 10,000 per week to less than 500 per week at present.

