Advertisement

AIK fined over transfer of Swedish wonderkid Isak to Dortmund

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
3 May 2017
08:05 CEST+02:00
alexander isakaikborussia dortmundfootball

Share this article

AIK fined over transfer of Swedish wonderkid Isak to Dortmund
Isak after signing with Borussia Dortmund in January 2017. Photo: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
3 May 2017
08:05 CEST+02:00
Stockholm club AIK have been fined by the Swedish football federation for paying an agent during the transfer of teenage wonderkid Alexander Isak to Borussia Dortmund.

Isak made waves with a string of exceptional performances for the AIK first team in 2016, leading to several big clubs chasing his signature. Dortmund ultimately beat the competition.

READ ALSO: Sweden's 'next Zlatan' snubs Real Madrid for Dortmund

AIK have now been ordered to pay 350,000 kronor ($39,700) following the transfer of the 17-year-old rising star of Swedish football to the German club in January however.

The club protested that world football governing body FIFA – which approved the transfer – failed to spot the payment.

FIFA transfer rules prohibit players and clubs from making payments to agents for under-age players.

"Our experience of selling under-age players internationally is very limited and we trusted ... We'll know better next time," the club said in a statement.

Forward Isak, who turns 18 in September, has already won two caps for Sweden, scoring one goal. He has played just a few minutes with the Dortmund first team in the German Cup.

READ ALSO: Prodigy Isak becomes Sweden's youngest scorer

alexander isakaikborussia dortmundfootball

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Football fans attack Swedish police in 'violent riot'

Mourinho on Zlatan's future in football: 'I don't care'

Zlatan: 'Giving up is not an option'

'Sweden is a really easy country to settle into. I'd recommend it to anyone'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury mars Man Utd's Europa progress

Sebastian Larsson's red card appeal rejected

In pictures: Thousands of football fans join epic march through Stockholm

Swedish football fans protest mask ban by wearing niqabs
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,739 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden probes 'arson attack' on nation's largest Shiite mosque
  2. Sweden to end ID checks at border with Denmark
  3. Anger in Sweden over neo-Nazis’ May Day march
  4. How is Sweden tackling its integration challenge?
  5. New medical marijuana prescription approved in Sweden
Advertisement
Advertisement