A lot of happy cows. Photo: Miriam Bade

Miriam Bade news@thelocal.se 11:45 CEST+02:00

Once a year, Swedes and Sweden's cows alike celebrate the 'kosläpp' – the first day the animals are released onto the fields after winter. The Local contributor Miriam Bade visited one of the events to find out what the fuss is about.