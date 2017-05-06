Advertisement

Heat record broken in Sweden, but the cold is returning

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
6 May 2017
09:51 CEST+02:00
weather

Share this article

Heat record broken in Sweden, but the cold is returning
Sun worshippers in Rålambshovsparken, Stockholm. File photo: Maja Suslin/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
6 May 2017
09:51 CEST+02:00
Large parts of the country were basking in sunshine on Friday, but being Sweden, the heatwave was set to be short-lived.
Many towns across the central and northern-central parts of the country enjoyed summer temperatures on Friday. The previous heat record this year, 21.3 degrees Celsius in Gladhammar in March, was beaten by Falun in the central county of Dalarna, which received Sweden's highest temperature yet this year, 23.9 degrees.
 
"Several towns have beaten their previous year-highs. Looking at the past 30 years, these temperatures are above normal," Tomas Fyrby, meteorologist at Sweden's Meteorological Institute (SMHI) told TT.
 
 
But those who have been enjoying the heat will have to prepare for more moderate temperatures on Saturday, as cold air and cloudy weather is on the horizon.
 
While the mid-west parts of Sweden will enjoy temperatures of up to 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the mid-eastern and southern parts could see temperatures under 10 degrees and overcast skies.
 
The western county of Värmland could even expect snow on Sunday.
 
"There will be rain mixed with snow. So that will be a big contrast," Fyrby said.
 
The Norrbotten county in the far north could also be getting gusts of snow during the weekend, with temperatures below freezing at night and in the early mornings.
 
weather

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Rejoice: Spring has finally returned to Sweden

Surely the spring weather can't get much worse? Sweden: Hold my beer

30cm snow in April? Please tell us you're joking, Sweden!

Here's when spring will return to Sweden
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,768 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Heat record broken in Sweden, but the cold is returning
  2. Why Sweden now has English and Arabic speaking digital doctors
  3. What's with all the red? The explanation for Sweden's colourful cottages
  4. Russell Howard: 'Brexit gave legitimacy to rabid nationalism'
  5. How Amazon was convinced to come to Sweden
Advertisement
Advertisement