Stockholm terror suspect was mentally fit at time of attack, doctors judge

Five people were killed when a truck was driven down a busy Stockholm street in April. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

The man who confessed to driving a truck into crowds on a busy Stockholm street was not suffering from any mental disorders when the attack occurred, according to the results of a psychiatric evaluation.

Sweden's National Board of Forensic Medicine (Rättsmedicinalverket) handed the results of its examination of Rakhmat Akilov to Stockholm District Court on Wednesday, in which it concluded that the Uzbek national was not suffering from any mental issues when the attack was carried out.

The same is true of Akilov's condition during the investigation, doctors also concluded. As such there is no reason to consider psychiatric care as part of any eventual sentence, they judged.

According to Akilov's lawyer, the judgement will not impact the investigation.

"This doesn't affect the investigation at all. This is done regularly in cases of a serious nature, as is this one is. It relates only to the issue of sentencing," Johan Eriksson told news agency TT.

READ ALSO: All of The Local's coverage of the Stockholm attack

On Wednesday, prosecutor Hans Ihrman asked for more time to continue the preliminary investigation into the suspected terror case.

"Substantial investigative matters remain, such as further interviews, analyses, surveys and technical investigations, before the investigation can be completed," Ihrman said in a statement.

The prosecutor has previously said that the investigation could take up to a year to complete.

Five people were killed in the truck attack on Drottninggatan in central Stockholm last April. Akilov, 39, admitted to committing "a terrorist crime" during a remand hearing at Stockholm District Court on April 11th.