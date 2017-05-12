IN PICTURES: Sweden's creepiest places

This figurine is from a place called "Fun City". We're not joking. Photo: Urbexsession

From abandoned asylums to old cemeteries, spooky places have always attracted attention, providing us with a thrilling and often scary experience. With that in mind, here are two of the creepiest places Sweden has to offer.

The not-so-fun Fun City

Deserted and weathered, with limbless and headless figurines lying around, this former Swedish amusement park could easily be the filming location of another SAW movie. And that's on a sunny day.

Fun City opened in 2005, but closed in 2012 following an unfortunate accident in the pool that led to a dramatic drop in visitors, and the park was left to the decay of time. The current unkempt, post-apocalyptic look of the place, with overgrown grass and foliage, will make you feel like you accidentally stepped onto a set of the next episode of The Walking Dead.

A rather scary looking snowman. Photo: Urbexsession

It's precisely its horror-like appearance that has been attracting curious explorers and adventure seekers looking to experience the creepy, paranoia-inducing atmosphere first-hand. It's hard to imagine it was once filled with laughing children, and harder yet to imagine living right next to it – a case for many refugees and asylum seekers, who lived in asylum residences built next to the park.

The end may not be here for Fun City just yet however, as the owner has revealed plans to restore it and build a surfing pool with fake waves, though it is unclear when the work may be completed if at all (it was originally due to open in 2016). It would be a shame to lose such an exciting 'attraction' in any case, however spooky it may be.

More pictures of Fun City can be found here.



The least fun looking slide in the world. Photo: Urbexsession

Båstnäs car cemetery

Car enthusiasts may have heard of this place or perhaps even visited. But for those of you who remain unaware and want to see something extraordinary, Båstnäs is the right destination. With vintage cars from the 40s, 50s and 60s, this so-called car cemetery is a photographer’s paradise, balancing the poetic and the ghostly, especially on a foggy autumn day.

Located on the border with Norway, the Båstnäs graveyard lies approximately 20 kilometres south of a town called Töcksfors. A yellow sign with the words "Här slutar allmän väg" (public road ends here) not to mention the fact that you are surrounded by rusty old cars signals you've reached your destination.

There, amongst trees and in meadows, Båstnäs holds around a thousand rusty car wrecks, ranging from VW Beetles to Saabs, Volvos, and more. Some are still identifiable (that’s if you know something about cars), while only parts remain from others.



Car enthusiasts may be able to identify these. For everyoe else... Photo: Vladimir Cettl

Owned by Rune and Tore Ivansson, the brothers established the site as a scrapyard back in the 50s from which they would sell car parts to Norway. When the business ended in the 80s, their immense collection remained as it was.

Nowadays overthrown by nature, the rusty cars are covered in moss, plants, and even have birch trees growing through the hoods. Czech photographer Vladimir Cettl, who visited the cemetery in 2012 in a thematic vintage car, thinks it is a strange conservation of the past being devoured by nature. He further recalls that upon standing amongst the vast collection of cars, you cannot help but wonder how it happened, and how it could have possibly survived to this day...

All in all, the place is rather peaceful. Unless you tamper with something: the owners' rules unobtrusively remind you that here, no one will hear you scream…

More of Cettl's pictures of Båstnäs can be found here.



That looks painful. Photo: Vladimir Cettl