Advertisement

Man United and Ajax book places in Stockholm Europa League final

AFP
news@thelocal.se
12 May 2017
08:09 CEST+02:00
stockholmfriends arenaeuropa leaguemanchester unitedajaxzlatan ibrahimovicjohn guidetti

Share this article

Man United and Ajax book places in Stockholm Europa League final
Manchester United will face Ajax at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on May 24th. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
AFP
news@thelocal.se
12 May 2017
08:09 CEST+02:00
The 2017 Europa League final will see two giants of European football come to Stockholm, as Manchester United and Ajax progressed from the semi-finals to contest the trophy at the Friends Arena.

Jose Mourinho will unapologetically seek to preserve the freshness of his United players over their final three Premier League games, he said after they reached the Europa League final.

United booked their place in the final with a nervy 1-1 draw at home to Celta Vigo on Thursday, in which centre-back Eric Bailly was sent off, giving them a 2-1 aggregate win over two legs.

Ajax's season finishes on Sunday, but United still have three league games to play, and Mourinho said he would have no qualms about making sure his players are in top shape for the trip to Sweden.

"Obviously now Ajax think about the final," the United manager told journalists at Old Trafford.

"Their league finishes on Sunday and they will have 12 days to prepare for the final and we have three Premier League matches to play.

"Hopefully Crystal Palace (United's final league opponents) don't need the last game, because in the last game I'm going to make a lot of changes and nobody can blame us because we have a final two days later."

With United struggling to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League, having fallen four points behind fourth-place Manchester City, winning the Europa League is their last hope of reaching the Champions League.

But Mourinho said it would be wrong purely to view the final as a means to an end, particularly as United have never previously won the competition.

"It means an opportunity to win a trophy, the opportunity to be back in the Champions League," said the Portuguese, who won the UEFA Cup -- the precursor to the Europa League -- with Porto in 2003.

"It means an opportunity to end the season in the perfect way because the final is the last match of the season."

Leading 1-0 from last week's first leg in Vigo, United doubled their advantage in the 17th minute when first-leg match-winner Marcus Rashford crossed for Marouane Fellaini to head home.

But Facundo Roncaglia reduced the arrears with five minutes remaining before being sent off following a shoving match with Bailly.

Celta had United on edge throughout and had substitute Claudio Beauvue shot rather than crossed when he found himself six yards from goal in stoppage time, they might have gone through. Swedish striker John Guidetti missed the target with his own subsequent strike.

Mourinho said Bailly might have been "naive" during a post-match television interview, but in his subsequent press conference he said he had not seen the incident again and did not want to comment on it.

Despite the agonising nature of their elimination, Celta coach Eduardo Berizzo said his club would reflect with fondness on their Europa League exploits.

"You learn from defeats and eventually down the line you hope to turn those defeats into victories," said the former Argentina defender.

"I couldn't be more proud of my players. They covered every blade of grass. I'm proud of the connection they made with the fans that travelled all the way from Galicia."

"Every defeat is bitter. But when you look back on it and analyse it, I think it'll confirm what I've thought about my team all season."

"We've had a fantastic season. I can't blame my players in any way. We couldn't quite turn our dream into reality, but we showed great bravery out there."

Celta were roared on by around 3,000 sky blue-clad travelling fans and Berizzo praised the "huge connection" that exists between players and supporters.

"That identity and that pride have grown recently and we've opened a huge hope among the supporters to go onto bigger and better things in the future," he said.

Mourinho also had kind words for the travelling support.

"The fans are fantastic and can be really proud of how their team performed," said the former Real Madrid coach.

"I felt sorry for them. Knowing the strength of the Galician people, I'm sure they'll get a great reception from the fans who stayed behind and their families."

stockholmfriends arenaeuropa leaguemanchester unitedajaxzlatan ibrahimovicjohn guidetti

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

From island breweries to basement beer: Stockholm's brewpubs rated

Sweden intensifies push to take EU agency from UK post-Brexit

This Swedish video shows a different side of Rinkeby

Ibrahimovic UK's second richest sportsman

Guidetti: We can come back against Man United and reach Stockholm final

How Amazon was convinced to come to Sweden

From giant beetles to a mini harbour: 11 of Stockholm's best playgrounds

Opinion: This is Zlatan's secret to success
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Instagrammer beautifully rips these online pervs to shreds

Sweden extends border controls until spring 2017

Southern Sweden may have its own Vasa as historic shipwreck is identified
Advertisement

Video: Thousands participate in Stockholm Women's march

Increased xenophobia or business as usual? Swedes on life in Brexit Britain

'History will record how everyone reacted to the Syrian tragedy'

Swedes get stuck for hours on a freezing train in -40C, shrug it off
Advertisement
3,713 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden sees EU's biggest drop in unaccompanied child refugees
  2. 'Tide turning' on Sweden's attitude to immigration: report
  3. Police hunt masked shooters in Gothenburg
  4. Stockholm clinic to be investigated over vaccine advice to parents
  5. Uppsala 'Facebook rape' verdict to be appealed
Advertisement
Advertisement