Swedish police find body of missing woman in suspected murder

Police divers searching the water in Hudiksvall. Photo: Mats Andersson/TT

Update: The body found by Swedish police early on Tuesday is that of Tova Moberg, a 19-year-old woman whose disappearance in Hälsingland sparked a huge search operation.

She was last seen on Saturday night, and was subsequently reported as missing by her parents. A significant police operation searched for her in the following days, with around 50 police officers along with search and rescue dogs and a helicopter contributing.

A lake and small island were searched in connection with the investigation late on Monday night, while a property adjacent to the lake is cordoned off. Police and forensic workers continued to work on the site on Tuesday, with divers searching the water and waterfront, and evidence taken from the building.

Witnesses had reportedly seen three men in a boat acting strangely in the area in recent days. Three men in their 20s were questioned by police and arrested suspected of kidnapping on 'probable cause' (the higher degree of suspicion according to Swedish law) late on Sunday night, and they are now also suspected of murder.

The body was found in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with police later confirming it is the woman.

"It is with great regret and sadness that we can say that we have found Tova Moberg's body," Swedish Police central region press spokesperson Christer Nordström said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The men being held can be linked to Moberg according to information provided in questioning, as well as a trail of evidence, the public prosecutor explained.

A man who lives near the house told news agency TT that the events have left an impact on him.

"You barely believe it. But then you see the police cordons here. This kind of thing shouldn't be allowed to happen, such a young girl. I'm both sad and angry," he said.