Recipe: How to make this very Swedish summer cocktail

A Swedish blackberry and elderflower cocktail. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food

This Blackberry and elderflower cocktail from Swedish food writer John Duxbury is a perfect compliment to the summer weather, as is the alcoholic version.

A lovely cocktail based on two ingredients which are popular in Sweden, although St Germain liqueur is produced in France. The non-alcoholic version is a refreshing drink on a warm late summer's afternoon when blackberries are at their best.

Summary

Makes: 1

Preparation: 2 Minutes

Tips

- If you haven't got a muddler, use a fork to mash the blackberries and sugar together

- If the blackberries are large, halve them and remove the core

- The berry bits float in the non-alcoholic version but sink in the alcoholic version. So you may prefer to serve the alcoholic version without a straw as it can get clogged up with bits.

- For a non-alcoholic version simply replace gin and St Germain with elderflower syrup.

Ingredients for the alcoholic version

2-6 blackberries, depending on size

½ tbsp. caster (superfine) sugar

10 ml (1/3 oz) fresh lemon juice, approximately half a small lemon

25 ml (3/4 oz) Bombay Sapphire gin

15 ml (1/2 oz) St Germain liqueur

Ice cubes

Soda water

Method

1. Put the blackberries in an old fashioned glass (whisky tumbler/on the rocks glass), add sugar and muddle until all the sugar is dissolved

2. Add lemon juice, gin and St Germain.

3. Top up with ice cubes and soda water. Stir thoroughly.

4. Garnish with berries or a slice of lime, as desired

Recipe courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.