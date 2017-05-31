Advertisement

Calls for opposition Moderate leader to be replaced before 2018 Swedish election: reports

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
31 May 2017
08:50 CEST+02:00
moderatespoliticsriksdag2018 electionanna kinberg batra

Share this article

Calls for opposition Moderate leader to be replaced before 2018 Swedish election: reports
Moderate leader Anna Kinberg Batra. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
31 May 2017
08:50 CEST+02:00
Strong voices within Sweden's centre-right opposition Moderate party are calling for leader Anna Kinberg Batra to be replaced before the 2018 election, according to reports in two Swedish newspapers.

Dagens Industri reports that the internal Moderate criticism of Kinberg Batra is strongest in the Stockholm region, where many in leading positions want the opposition head to resign, and may even make a request for her to do so in the coming days.

Expressen also cites sources making similar claims.

"Kinberg Batra is going to go up in smoke. The frustration is too great, leadership weakened and the local councils are irritated. She'll go before the election," a source told the tabloid.

READ ALSO: Could crisis in the opposition bring a new political climate in Sweden?

Much of the criticism is to do with the party leader and leadership's communication, according to an anonymous Moderate MP Expressen spoke to:

"The party leadership's message is confused and conflicting."

The Moderates have been polling poorly in recent months, and Kinberg Batra has clashed with other party heads within the centre-right Alliance coalition, in particular over their stance on the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats.

A poll carried out by Ipsos for Dagens Nyheter published last week had the Moderates at 15 percent. According to Expressen, the calls for Kinberg Batra to leave come in the wake of the party's analysis head Per Nilsson informing their Riksdag leaders of horror results in a new SCB poll due to be published on Thursday, where they could have dropped to as low at 14.5 percent.

The November edition of the same poll had the Moderates at 22.8 percent, while in the 2014 Riksdag election they took 23.33 percent of the vote.

READ ALSO: How significant is Moderate MP's defection to Sweden Democrats?

moderatespoliticsriksdag2018 electionanna kinberg batra

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Analysis: How significant is Moderate MP's defection to Sweden Democrats?

Russell Howard: 'Brexit gave legitimacy to rabid nationalism'

Don't give neo-Nazis space at annual politics week, Swedish parties urge

Former Swedish PM Bildt worried Putin will 'take Trump for a ride'

Neo-Nazis to attend iconic Swedish political festival

Young Swedes becoming more politically engaged, but don't trust politicians: survey

'The Swedish model can continue to deliver'

Theresa May says Sweden an 'important partner' for post-Brexit Britain
Advertisement

More news

Sweden won't suspend deportations of Afghan asylum seekers

Time running out for billions of old Swedish kronor

How a group of Stockholm students hope to provide electricity in rural Tanzania
Advertisement

Swedish municipalities allow customers to opt out of 'foreign staff' as home care

Kuckeliku! 10 animal noises that sound different in Swedish

First results of Sweden's asylum age assessment tests

Man who spent 13 years in jail over brutal murder in northern Sweden released from custody after retrial
Advertisement
3,714 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Beware new +252 telephone scam, Swedish police warn
  2. First results of Sweden's asylum age assessment tests
  3. Swedish movie 'The Square' stuns Cannes with shock Palme d'Or win
  4. Are the Nordic leaders trolling Trump with this photo?
  5. Performance gap between immigrant pupils and native Swedes has grown: report
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/06
Dating 40 yo swedish guy
01/06
A Shampoo for thick hair
31/05
Swedes Getting More Confident
31/05
Depraved Sweden Has Its Head
31/05
First results of Sweden's asylum age assessment
31/05
Ignorant Swedish Redneck Hicks
View all discussions

Noticeboard

31/05
Driver for 6 weeks summer job
31/05
Do you need a cleaner? (Own company)
31/05
Summer job in Stockholm (waitress, seller)
29/05
Expat Coffee Morning, Wednesday May 31st
29/05
Native German-speaker available for language lessons
29/05
CV and Cover Letter creation EN/DE
View all notices
Advertisement