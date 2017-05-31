Advertisement

Kuckeliku! 10 animal noises that sound different in Swedish

Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
31 May 2017
06:59 CEST+02:00
animalslanguagecatsdogsswedish

Share this article

Kuckeliku! 10 animal noises that sound different in Swedish
"Kuckeliku", as they say in Sweden. Photo: Jurek Holzer/TT
Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
31 May 2017
06:59 CEST+02:00
What noise does a rooster make? "cockadoodledoo" of course, but not in Sweden. Instead, Swedes think cockerels are partial to wailing "kuckeliku", one of many differences in opinion over animal onomatopoeia that can be encountered after moving to the Nordic nation. Here are 10 more to help you argue with Swedish friends.

1. Pigs

In the English language it's universally accepted that pigs say "oink, oink", but let's be honest, that's a bit of a stretch. The Swedish representation of the animal's sound, "nöff nöff", probably comes closer to capturing their snuffling – to these ears at least.

2. Horses

Horses "neigh" in English, but in Sweden they're seemingly much better with their lips, as they say "gnägg". Not convinced.

3. Dogs…

In English, dogs "woof". In Swedish, they "voff" or "vov", so we can more or less agree on this one. Except when it comes to smaller dogs...

4. ...particularly yappy dogs

Because apparently, high-pitched, yappy dogs in Sweden "bjäbb". Yes, that's right, "bjäbb". We're not making this up. Here's the proof.

5. Frogs

Frogs "croak" in English, and if we're being fair that doesn't sound entirely accurate, but they most certainly do not say "kväk" or "kvack", which apparently the Swedes have convinced themselves into believing.

6. Cats

In English, cats "meow". In Swedish, they "mjau". It's definitely closer than the Japanese description of a cat's noise – "nyaa, nyaa".

READ ALSO: 10 ways speaking Swedish will ruin your English

7. Mice

Real mice "squeak". Swedish mice "pip". So close, yet so far...

8. Bears

In Sweden the bears "brum" (the person in the video below even named their World of Warcraft character after the sound). In the UK they don't have a widely agreed onomatopoeic noise, perhaps owing to the fact that they've been extinct on the British isles for a long time now...

9. Ducks

In English, ducks "quack". In Swedish, they "kvack", which seems reasonable enough, at least compared to some of the previous examples (horses, I'm looking at you).

READ ALSO: Six tips for learning Swedish without even being in Sweden

10. Humans

What isn't reasonable enough is this noise made exclusively by Sweden's humans – by far the oddest species – seemingly in order to keep conversations as short as possible. This will never become normal to these international ears.

animalslanguagecatsdogsswedish

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Watch the incredible moment wild orcas surprise a Swedish fishing boat

WATCH: Swede films a wolf running alongside his car

Is this cow celebration Sweden's weirdest tradition?

King Carl Gustaf's guards are under attack – from aggressive birds

'Sweden is a really easy country to settle into. I'd recommend it to anyone'

'More teachers needed' to cut long waits for Swedish classes

Learning the language: The perils of poor Swedish prawn-unciation

Stay away from Swenglish grammar, Swedes are told
Advertisement

More news

Sweden won't suspend deportations of Afghan asylum seekers

Time running out for billions of old Swedish kronor

How a group of Stockholm students hope to provide electricity in rural Tanzania
Advertisement

Calls for opposition Moderate leader to be replaced before 2018 Swedish election: reports

Swedish municipalities allow customers to opt out of 'foreign staff' as home care

First results of Sweden's asylum age assessment tests

Man who spent 13 years in jail over brutal murder in northern Sweden released from custody after retrial
Advertisement
3,714 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Beware new +252 telephone scam, Swedish police warn
  2. First results of Sweden's asylum age assessment tests
  3. Swedish movie 'The Square' stuns Cannes with shock Palme d'Or win
  4. Are the Nordic leaders trolling Trump with this photo?
  5. Performance gap between immigrant pupils and native Swedes has grown: report
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/06
A Shampoo for thick hair
01/06
Dating 40 yo swedish guy
31/05
Swedes Getting More Confident
31/05
Depraved Sweden Has Its Head
31/05
First results of Sweden's asylum age assessment
31/05
Ignorant Swedish Redneck Hicks
View all discussions

Noticeboard

31/05
Driver for 6 weeks summer job
31/05
Do you need a cleaner? (Own company)
31/05
Summer job in Stockholm (waitress, seller)
29/05
Expat Coffee Morning, Wednesday May 31st
29/05
Native German-speaker available for language lessons
29/05
CV and Cover Letter creation EN/DE
View all notices
Advertisement