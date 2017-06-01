Stolen truck rams vehicles in central Swedish town

File photo of a police car. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

A truck was stolen and driven through the town centre of Eskilstuna, ramming several other vehicles.

The truck was stolen at around 6.30am on Thursday outside a hotel in Eskilstuna in central Sweden, where laundry was being loaded onto the vehicle.

Just before 11am, the police received a call about a truck being driven through central parts of Eskilstuna, ramming vehicles on its way. The driver abandoned the truck after having driven a couple of blocks, and the police were still searching for the man on Thursday afternoon.

There were no reports of people injured, but just a stone's throw from where the truck was abandoned, an international food festival was under way, with many people out and about, reports local newspaper Eskilstuna-Kuriren

"We can only speculate on whether or not this was intentional, or if the person was perhaps under the influence. But this obviously makes you think of what happened in Stockholm," police spokesperson Björn Öberg told Eskilstuna-Kuriren, referring to the terror attack in central Stockholm on April 7th