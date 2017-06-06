IN PICTURES: Sweden celebrates National Day

National Day celebrations in Växjö. Photo: Mikael Fritzon/TT

Royals in folk costumes, sun worshippers and tears of joy as Sweden celebrates its National Day on June 6th.

Sweden's National Day, June 6th, is the day all Swedish municipalities arrange ceremonies to celebrate new Swedish citizens.

This year more than 47,000 people were invited to citizenship ceremonies across Sweden.

Citizenship ceremony in Stockholm City Hall. Photo: Lars Pedersen/TT

Tiffany Orvet was one of those attending the ceremony at Stockholm City Hall. Born in South Carolina, USA, she moved to Sweden in 2012 after having met her Swedish husband in London.

Asked by TT newswire what she thought of the ceremony, Orvet responded:

"A beautiful and important milestone. I had tears in my eyes."



New Swedish citizen: Tiffany Orvet. Photo: Lars Pedersen/TT

The Swedish royal family have busy schedules every June 6th, and this year was no exception. Crown Princess Victoria attended the Järfälla municipality's National Day celebrations at Görväln castle, where she gave a speech.



Crown Princess Victoria at Görväln Castle. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia attended the National Day celebrations in Växjö, in south-east Sweden, early on Tuesday.

They also attended the nearby Kosta Boda glassworks, which celebrates its 250th anniversary this year, where King Carl Gustaf was instructed in glassblowing by glass designer Bertil Vallien.



King Carl Gustaf with glass designer Bertil Vallien. Photo: Mikael Fritzon/TT

In the evening, the royals return to Stockholm, where they change into traditional Swedish folk costumes for the annual National Day celebrations at Stockholm outdoor museum, Skansen.

Princess Madeleine, Prince Daniel, Crown Princess Victoria, King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia in 2016. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

In Stockholm, sun worshippers gathered in Rålambshovsparken for picnics and to attend the nearby Mosquito Beach Party at Smedsudden.