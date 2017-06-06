Advertisement

Two taken to hospital after car with caravan plunges off bridge

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
6 June 2017
16:08 CEST+02:00
stäketmälaren

Share this article

Two taken to hospital after car with caravan plunges off bridge
The Gamla Stäket swing bridge was open at the time of the accident. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
6 June 2017
16:08 CEST+02:00
Two people were taken to hospital after their car, with a caravan attached, plunged off a swing bridge north-west of Stockholm.
The accident took place at 1.30pm on Saturday on the Gamla Stäket bridge, north-west of Stockholm.
 
The car and caravan passed through the safety barriers onto the bridge, which was opened at the time to allow boats to pass through the Stäket inlet of Lake Mälaren.
 
"We have picked up two people from the water," Ulf Blomqvist, head of the rescue operations, told TT newswire.
 
The car sank into the water, while the caravan was still floating, reports Aftonbladet.
 
Two witnesses of the accident reportedly jumped off the bridge at an early stage to try and rescue the people in the car, according to Aftonbladet.
 
stäketmälaren

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Surrogacy in the Nordics: understanding options and expectations

Surrogacy in in the Nordics can be complicated - or impossible. Ahead of the region's first surrogacy education conference, one parent of children born via international surrogacy looks at how Nordic citizens are handling the issue.

Stockholm Symposium CEO Natalia Brzezinski shares her Stockholm favourites

The free, fun tool for learning Swedish online

Sweden struggles to achieve ambitious e-health dreams

'Malmö is a paradise for creative people'

Related articles

Stockholm bather hit by speeding water scooter

Swedish castles with sizzle: a sampler

Snow halts trains in southern Sweden

Deadly weekend for Swedish boaters

Daring bathing house stirs Stockholmers' emotions

Man not guilty of pregnant Kenyan's killing

Pregnant woman's body found in lake
Advertisement

More news

IN PICTURES: Sweden celebrates National Day

Bob Dylan finally delivers his Nobel Prize lecture

Host of Swedish politics week asks police to stop neo-Nazis from attending
Advertisement

Opinion: Why it's time for Sweden to fully accept English in the workplace

What to expect from Sweden's National Day weather

Why more Swedes are celebrating National Day

'Don't move to Sweden just looking for a job, move for the whole experience'
Advertisement
3,243 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Opinion: Why it's time for Sweden to fully accept English in the workplace
  2. Why more Swedes are celebrating National Day
  3. Sweden gears up for tougher measures against plastic waste
  4. What to expect from Sweden's National Day weather
  5. Sweden Democrats should be 'positive and happy' to avoid scaring off voters: party leadership
Advertisement

Discussion forum

06/06
Does visa extension affect getting housing loan?
06/06
Furniture designers Stockholm
06/06
Dating 40 yo swedish guy
06/06
A corporate psycopath in Sweden
06/06
RAPE : College campus & Music festival
06/06
What happened if two women started a family?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

05/06
Starting a metal band in stockholm
05/06
Piano Teacher
05/06
Flyttjobb
05/06
Looking for an apartment!
05/06
Any experts in social media out there??
05/06
Expat is looking for an appartement from august
View all notices
Advertisement