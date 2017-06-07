Paris hammer attack suspect worked as a journalist in Sweden: report

The man, who was armed with a hammer and two knives, shouted "this is for Syria" when he landed the blow on the officer.

Another policeman responded by firing twice at the attacker, who was left injured and lying on the ground. He was later taken to hospital. The policeman sustained minor injuries.

According to French media, the suspect is Farid Ikken, 40, who was born in Algeria. In 2004 he married a Swedish woman and moved to Sweden, but the couple separated the following year.

Ikken reportedly moved several times in the following years, and studied journalism in Stockholm and Uppsala.

He then went on to work as a journalist, according to Arnaud Mercier, professor of political communication at the Panthéon-Assas University in Paris.

"The man worked as a freelance journalist for different newspapers and radio in Sweden between 2009 and 2010," Mercier told Aftonbladet.

Swedish public records show Ikken left Sweden in 2013 to briefly return to Algeria, before going to France. He met Professor Mercier in the south-eastern French town of Metz while studying for a PhD.

"I am perhaps blue-eyed. But there was not the least trace of him being an Islamist. He didn't have a beard, and he didn't wear special clothes," Mercier told Aftonbladet.

"He never said anything bad about Sweden, and he enjoyed being a journalist," he added.

Newswire AFP reports that the suspect had claimed to be a "soldier of the caliphate" of Isis, citing a source close to the investigation.

The Swedish Security Service (Säpo) had no previous records of Ikken, but a Säpo spokesperson told Aftonbladet they were following developments.