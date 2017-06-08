Advertisement

Stockholm terror investigation extended

8 June 2017
10:20 CEST+02:00
The hearing for the extension of the investigation shown on Stockholm District Court's schedule. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT
The prosecutor investigating the April 7th attack in Stockholm has been granted more time to continue looking into the suspected terrorist crime in the Swedish capital.

Senior Public Prosecutor Hans-Jörgen Hanström asked Stockholm District Court for an extension of the preliminary investigation until July 6th, and was granted his request on Thursday.

Uzbek national Rakhmat Akilov is being held in custody after confessing to driving the truck in the attack on Drottninggatan which killed five people and injured several more.

"Substantial investigative matters remain, such as further interviews, analyses, surveys and technical investigations, before the investigation can be completed," Hanström said in a statement.

The prosecutor has previously said that the investigation could take up to a year to complete. Akilov, 39, admitted to committing "a terrorist crime" during a remand hearing at Stockholm District Court on April 11th.

Flowers at the scene of the attack. Photo: Noella Johansson/TT

