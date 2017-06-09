How to make Swedish elderflower ice cream

Elderflower ice cream. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food

Swedes are some of Europe's biggest ice cream eaters. Here's food writer John Duxbury's recipe for elderflower ice cream.

Summary

Makes: about 1 pint

Preparation: 10 minutes

Total: 10 minutes plus freezing time

Reminder

This recipe uses raw egg so the ice cream should not be served to anyone who shouldn't eat raw egg.

Tips

- You can buy elderflower essence in some delicatessen shops or online.

- If you prefer you can use 60ml (¼ cup) of homemade elderflower cordial (syrup) or any good quality commercial elderflower cordial, such as Bottle Green, instead of elderflower essence. You might need more as the strength varies, so have a taste and add more if required. Don't forget to keep the cordial in the fridge as ice cream ingredients should always be cold.

- For a slight variation, add a teaspoon of lemon juice and the grated rind of a lemon.

Ingredients

1 large egg

90g (3oz) sugar, preferably raw cane sugar (3/8 cup)

240ml (1 cup) whipping cream (35-40 percent fat)

120ml (½ cup) milk (full fat or semi-skimmed)

½ tsp elderflower essence

Method

1. Whisk the egg in a mixing bowl until light and fluffy, about two minutes.

2. Whisk in the sugar a little at a time, then continue whisking for another minute until well blended.

3. Pour in the cream, milk and elderflower essence and whisk to blend.

4. Pour into an ice cream maker with the paddle running.

5. Transfer to a tub and keep until required. Note: this ice cream is soft enough to serve straight from the freezer, but for best results move the tub to a fridge about 5-10 minutes before required.

Without an ice cream machine

If you don't have an ice cream machine, continue whipping after stage 3 for another 2-3 minutes, then transfer to an ice cream container. Cover the surface of the ice cream with cling film (food wrap) and freeze. Remove the mixture from the freezer every half hour. Fork over the mixture thoroughly and return to the freezer. Repeat this step until the mixture is thoroughly frozen, which will normally take 2-3 hours.

Recipe published courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.