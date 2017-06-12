Advertisement

Skatteverket website down: new deadline for tax returns

The Local
news@thelocal.se
12 June 2017
16:31 CEST+02:00
Sweden's tax agency Skatteverket's website has been down since 1pm on Sunday.

Monday was supposed to be the deadline for anyone handing in their VAT and PAYE returns form, but the deadline has now been extended, after Skatteverket's website went down.

The deadline was first extended by two days and then later by one week from the time the website is back up and running and the electronic return forms are available again.

"What I've found out is that our tech staff managed to locate the problem on Sunday afternoon and are working on getting the site back," Skatteverket press officer Erik Lif Sjöcrona told digital news site IDG.

At 8am on Tuesday the website was still down. It will not be possible to apply for ID cards at their offices while the system is down, Skatteverket warned on Twitter.

It is not thought that the website blackout is caused by an act of external sabotage.

"We have not received any indications that it would be any kind of outside influence," Lif Sjöcrona told IDG. 

READ ALSO: Eight things to know about your Swedish tax return

