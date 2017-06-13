Advertisement

'There will be times when you want to get mad, but you've got to stay focused'

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
13 June 2017
07:58 CEST+02:00
henrik stensongolfsport

Share this article

'There will be times when you want to get mad, but you've got to stay focused'
Henrik Stenson at the Nordea Masters in Barsebäck in June. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
13 June 2017
07:58 CEST+02:00
Will Sweden's Henrik Stenson tee off to victory in the US Open or will a new first-timer claim the top spot?

Ever since Jason Day lifted the PGA Championship in 2015, the past six majors have been shared by players who had never won a major before.

Danny Willett's 2016 Masters victory was followed by Dustin Johnson's maiden triumph at the US Open at Oakmont.

Sweden's Stenson then landed his breakthrough major at the British Open before Jimmy Walker closed out 2016 with the PGA Championship.

The streak continued at the Masters this year, when Sergio Garcia's long wait for a first major ended with a playoff win over Justin Rose.

Stenson believes the slew of first-time winners reflect the fiercely competitive health of men's golf.

“I think the competition on a weekly basis is so tight out there and so tough,” Stenson said on Monday after studying the course at Erin Hills, venue for this week's US Open, which tees off on Thursday.

“It's so many players in the field that can win,” the world number six added.

Stenson is uncertain whether the recent streak will continue, or whether the crop of first-timers will go on to become second or third-time winners.

But he agreed with the suggestion that first-time winners were inspiring other players to dream of victory.

“There could be something in that,” he said. “A lot of times you see that. If I go back to Sweden, I'm sure that success is kind of pushing on more success. We've seen that within countries, for sure.”

“It might be the case as well that you say, 'OK, he won his first major, why shouldn't I win mine?'”

Stenson believes patience will be the key for whoever prevails this week.

“Patience and par is always a good score,” Stenson said. “No matter how easy a hole might seem, stress-free pars are always going to be good in a US Open, and patience. You've got to take the hits.”

“There will be times when you want to get mad and it's going to get to you, but you've just got to stay focused and press on.”

Stenson is also predicting a roaring trade for local pharmacists.

“This is hayfever heaven, and I expect any local pharmacy to sell out of antihistamines,” he joked.

“I forgot to take my pills this morning, and I've been sneezing about 50 times already.”

henrik stensongolfsport

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden's rising star Alex Norén wants more after European PGA title win

Swedish ski cross champion out of five month coma

Opinion: This is Zlatan's secret to success

Mourinho on Zlatan's future in football: 'I don't care'

Stockholm pulls out of Winter Olympics bid... again

Zlatan: 'Giving up is not an option'

Sebastian Larsson's red card appeal rejected

In pictures: Thousands of football fans join epic march through Stockholm
Advertisement

More news

Football: Pogba sends grieving Man Utd to emotional Europa triumph

Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffers 'significant knee ligament damage'

Who is Sweden's next Zlatan Ibrahimovic?
Advertisement

Confirmed: Jonas Olsson swaps Premier League for Allsvenskan

Sweden's national rugby side beaten 46-5 by a team from a tiny Welsh village

'I always say I'm a west coast girl and people remind me I'm from Sweden': victory for Swedish golfer in US

Five-time World Player of the Year is now a Swede
Advertisement
3,610 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The lowdown on Swedish high school graduation
  2. European mobile operators brace for end of roaming charges
  3. 'Especially vulnerable areas' increase in Sweden: report
  4. No-go zone? Here's how one of Sweden's roughest areas edged out its drug gangs
  5. Suspect held after truck crashes into cars in Stockholm
Advertisement

Discussion forum

13/06
Fishing in Stockholm City
13/06
Bank account in Sweden
13/06
Fishing in Stockholm
13/06
Application for Residence
13/06
What happened if two women started a family?
13/06
Pregnancy & Parental Leave: HELP!
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/06
[LOOKING] Room in Stockholm +/- 7000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
12/06
Native English-speaking nanny/babysitter
12/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
12/06
Ukulele Teacher
12/06
Nice Room near BTH
12/06
help for horse owners
View all notices
Advertisement