Advertisement

Let police use CCTV without a permit: Sweden

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
15 June 2017
07:33 CEST+02:00
cctvsurveillancecrimepolice

Share this article

Let police use CCTV without a permit: Sweden
File photo of a surveillance camera. Photo: Bezav Mahmod/SvD/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
15 June 2017
07:33 CEST+02:00
Police should be able to use CCTV without having to apply for a licence, the Swedish government has said, ahead of the presentation of a new inquiry on camera surveillance.

Prime Minister Stefan Löfven made the announcement during a parliamentary debate on Wednesday, and Justice Minister Morgan Johansson echoed his words to the media later. It came ahead of the presentation of a new report, which is not expected to touch on the measure.

“It will be easier with camera surveillance. When it comes to the question of the police being obligated to get permission the inquiry had not been asked to answer that,” he told the TT newswire.

READ ALSO: Will CCTV help curb crime in Stockholm suburbs?

While CCTV is common in some European countries, Sweden has generally been restrictive, but has increased its use of cameras in the past few years. Five years ago there were around ten permanent cameras installed in the country, compared to around 120 today, according to TT.

Many new cameras have been set up in vulnerable suburbs such as Rinkeby and Tensta.

“There is an incredible need for cameras. Our crime curve is not positive, rather the opposite, and then cameras are an important complement that makes our work a lot easier,” Joakim Söderström, in charge of the national police's camera surveillance in public, told TT.

Today's rules give police permission to install temporary cameras, but only for a period of one month. For longer periods a decision is required from the county administrative board. Instead, politicians said, police should only have to report the installation of cameras to the county authorities.

cctvsurveillancecrimepolice

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'Especially vulnerable areas' increase in Sweden: report

No-go zone? Here's how one of Sweden's roughest areas edged out its drug gangs

Beware new +252 telephone scam, Swedish police warn

Confidence in Sweden's police increases following Stockholm terror attack

British serial killer Peter Sutcliffe linked to unsolved Sweden murders

Police car flips after officers are attacked in Uppsala

Meet the 'super mothers' making a Stockholm suburb safer

'Flammable liquid' poured through mailbox of Stockholm family home in suspected arson attack
Advertisement

More news

Swede acquitted of murder after 13 years in jail – thanks, in part, to a podcast

No more EU roaming fees: Here's what it means for Sweden

HRW retracts claim that deported teen was killed in Kabul: 'There's conflicting information'
Advertisement

Sweden's terror travellers: in stats

Tales of the Midnight Sun – on the night train from Kiruna to Stockholm

In pictures: 'Apocalyptic' cloud spotted in southern Sweden

Man with alleged Nazi links admits driving his car into a refugee demonstration in Malmö
Advertisement
3,726 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The lowdown on Swedish high school graduation
  2. Suspect held after truck crashes into cars in Stockholm
  3. Man with alleged Nazi links admits driving his car into a refugee demonstration in Malmö
  4. Sweden's terror travellers: in stats
  5. Eight out of ten new jobs in Sweden go to immigrants
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/06
How much more racist can Swedish newspapers get?
16/06
Employment in Sweden as UK citizen
16/06
Live in Canada or Sweden?
16/06
What action should i do if my boss doe pay me?
16/06
Bullying in Sweden to immigrants
16/06
Pregnancy & Parental Leave: HELP!
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/06
Looking for models
14/06
Summer Job wanted
14/06
Learn Swedish in Göteborg
13/06
[LOOKING] Room in Stockholm +/- 7000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
12/06
Native English-speaking nanny/babysitter
12/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement