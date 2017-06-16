VIDEO: Summer isn't summer without an elk running through a field of flowers

File photo of an elk in Sweden. Photo: Pernilla Wahlman/TT

We should all enjoy summer like this elk.

Thomas Egge shot this video of an elk running across a meadow in Ytterjärna, south-west of Stockholm, on Tuesday evening. Do you have any videos you want to share with other readers? E-mail news@thelocal.se.

Watch the clip in the Instagram post below (it may take a while to load):

Mooserace A post shared by Thomas Egge (@thomasgge) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Here are some more elk stories that made it into The Local:

READ ALSO: Is is an elk or is it a moose?