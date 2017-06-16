Advertisement

VIDEO: Summer isn't summer without an elk running through a field of flowers

The Local
news@thelocal.se
16 June 2017
08:30 CEST+02:00
elkanimalswildlifevideo

Share this article

VIDEO: Summer isn't summer without an elk running through a field of flowers
File photo of an elk in Sweden. Photo: Pernilla Wahlman/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
16 June 2017
08:30 CEST+02:00
We should all enjoy summer like this elk.

Thomas Egge shot this video of an elk running across a meadow in Ytterjärna, south-west of Stockholm, on Tuesday evening. Do you have any videos you want to share with other readers? E-mail news@thelocal.se.

Watch the clip in the Instagram post below (it may take a while to load):

 

Mooserace

A post shared by Thomas Egge (@thomasgge) on

Here are some more elk stories that made it into The Local:

READ ALSO: Is is an elk or is it a moose?

elkanimalswildlifevideo

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Kuckeliku! 10 animal noises that sound different in Swedish

Watch the incredible moment wild orcas surprise a Swedish fishing boat

WATCH: Swede films a wolf running alongside his car

Is this cow celebration Sweden's weirdest tradition?

King Carl Gustaf's guards are under attack – from aggressive birds

WATCH: Can this viral Swedish fika hit create world peace?

VIDEO: Mystery blue fireball lights up Swedish night sky

Watch transgender Swede sing an incredible duet – with himself
Advertisement

More news

'Thousands' of violent Islamists in Sweden: security police

Gonorrhea continues to increase in Sweden

Swede acquitted of murder after 13 years in jail – thanks, in part, to a podcast
Advertisement

No more EU roaming fees: Here's what it means for Sweden

Let police use CCTV without a permit: Sweden

HRW retracts claim that deported teen was killed in Kabul: 'There's conflicting information'

Sweden's terror travellers: in stats
Advertisement
3,723 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'Thousands' of violent Islamists in Sweden: security police
  2. Gonorrhea continues to increase in Sweden
  3. No more EU roaming fees: Here's what it means for Sweden
  4. Swede acquitted of murder after 13 years in jail – thanks, in part, to a podcast
  5. Sweden's terror travellers: in stats
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/06
Pension System and Travel Allowance
17/06
Freelance invoicing companies
17/06
Bullying in Sweden to immigrants
17/06
Thousands of violent Islamic extremists in Sweden
16/06
I hope they reconsider Brexit
16/06
Winter biking in Stockholm?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/06
Looking for models
14/06
Summer Job wanted
14/06
Learn Swedish in Göteborg
13/06
[LOOKING] Room in Stockholm +/- 7000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
12/06
Native English-speaking nanny/babysitter
12/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement