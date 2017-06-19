Armed Forces: Missing Mali Swede found safe

Fire seen by the swimming pool of the Campement Kangaba resort. Photo: AP Photo/Baba Ahmed

A Swede stationed in Mali has been found after going missing following an attack on a luxury resort near Bamako the Armed Forces have confirmed.

On Monday morning the Swedish Armed Forces said it had failed to locate one of its troops following a routine headcount of staff in the area conducted after gunmen stormed the Le Campement Kangaba resort in Dougourakoro, east of the capital Bamako, on Sunday and killed two people.

However shortly after noon they said the missing serviceman had been found.

"The person has been taken care of and is safe," said the Armed Forces.

The two victims in Sunday's attack were a woman from Mali and a man from Portugal, both EU employees, Federica Mogherini, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, confirmed on Monday.

Mali security forces killed five of the assailants, the security minister said.

Around 250 Swedish soldiers are stationed in Mali as part of the UN peacekeeping mission there.