Advertisement

RECIPE: Pickled mackerel and beetroot salad

The Local
news@thelocal.se
22 June 2017
07:59 CEST+02:00
john duxburyrecipefoodmackerel

Share this article

RECIPE: Pickled mackerel and beetroot salad
Pickled mackerel and beetroot salad. Photo: Swedish Food
The Local
news@thelocal.se
22 June 2017
07:59 CEST+02:00
If you like pickled herring, then you will surely like pickled mackerel too, and food writer John Duxbury knows exactly how to make it.

There are so many wonderful Swedish flavours packed into this delicious starter that looks so snazzy. Of course, Swedes are famous for their pickled herring, but mackerel is often more available and of better quality abroad, so this is a good alternative. It needs to be made at least two days in advance, but the flavours improve if you can keep it a bit longer. (It will keep for several weeks in the fridge.)

Summary

Makes: 4 servings

Level: Easy

Preparation: 15 minutes*

Cooking: 20 minutes

TOTAL: 35 minues

*Needs preparing a few days in advance

Tips

• Serve with a glass of snaps, as is traditional in Sweden.

Ingredients

4 mackerel fillets

Brining solution

140g (½ cup) salt

1 litre (4 cups) water

Pickling solution

500 ml (2 cups) white vinegar (distilled malt vinegar, 5%)

250 ml (1 cup) water

50 g (¼ cup) caster (superfine) sugar

5 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

6 black peppercorns

1 bay leaf

1 tsp black mustard seeds

1 tsp yellow mustard seeds

3 tsp cardamom pods, lightly crushed

Pickling vegetables

2 carrots, thinly sliced

1 onion, sliced

Salad garnish

2 small cooked beetroots, thinly sliced

100 g (4 oz) mixed salad leaves

2 tbsp lemon and dill dressing (mix 1 tbsp lemon juice, 3 tbsp salad oil, 1 tbsp finely chopped dill and ½ tsp sugar)

balsamic glaze (available ready-made in bottles)

olive oil

a few small sprigs of dill

Method

1. Pick over the fillets to check that there are no big bones left in them (small bones will dissolve in the vinegar).

2. Mix the salt and water for the brining solution, but there is no need to heat it. Place the fillets in the solution for 3 hours, or until the fish is firm.

3. Place all the pickling ingredients in a pan and bring to the boil. Simmer for 15 minutes. Let cool.

4. Put the fish fillets and the pickling vegetables in a sterilised glass jar or container. Pour the pickling solution into the jar until all the fish is covered. Prod the fish lightly to release any trapped air. Cover with a lid and refrigerate for at least two days, preferably longer.

5. Place 3 or 4 slices of beetroot on each plate. Mix the salad with the dressing, add pickled carrots and place on top of the beetroot slices.

6. Roll the mackerel up with some pickled onion in the centre and sit on top of the salad. Top with some tiny dill sprigs.

7. Drizzle with some balsamic glaze and a little olive oil.

This recipe is published courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.

john duxburyrecipefoodmackerel

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

How to make a delicious strawberry cake with elderflower cream

Five odd Swedish things to taste at Midsummer

How to make Swedish elderflower ice cream

RECIPE: All you need this summer is this Swedish fish dish

Recipe: How to make Swedish seeded rye bread

Recipe: How to make this very Swedish summer cocktail

Recipe: How to make a Sweden-inspired colourful couscous salad

Recipe: How to make a Swedish rhubarb crumble
Advertisement

More news

Where to find the cheapest lunch in Sweden

How to make the perfect Swedish chocolate cake for Easter

Six super Swedish family Easter traditions
Advertisement

How to make a Swedish spring salad with an exotic twist

Eight signs spring has arrived in Sweden

Recipe: Panna cotta with a Swedish rhubarb twist

'What I love about Sweden is they say things straight, which isn't the case in many other countries'
Advertisement
3,750 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The Local's ultimate guide to Midsummer's Eve
  2. No-go zone? Here's how one of Sweden's roughest areas edged out its drug gangs
  3. VIDEO: Ikea investigates after 'bowl sets Swede's grapes on fire'
  4. 'I'm pregnant but my husband is being deported from Sweden'
  5. Ten things to hate about Midsummer in Sweden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/06
Bullying in Sweden to immigrants
23/06
Woman attacked & STABBED @ Swedish Asylum center
23/06
Sweden Working On Double-standards Problem
23/06
News from Sweden Today.
23/06
need advise about my plan in sweden
23/06
Swede Who Joined ISIS Now Calling
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/06
Looking for models
14/06
Summer Job wanted
14/06
Learn Swedish in Göteborg
13/06
[LOOKING] Room in Stockholm +/- 7000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
12/06
Native English-speaking nanny/babysitter
12/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
View all notices
Advertisement