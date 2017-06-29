Advertisement

H&M profits boosted by new stores

TT/AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
29 June 2017
14:20 CEST+02:00
h&mfashionbusiness

Share this article

H&M profits boosted by new stores
An H&M store in Beijing, China. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT
TT/AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
29 June 2017
14:20 CEST+02:00
Swedish fashion giant H&M reported stronger profits than expected in the second quarter thanks to better cost control and the opening of new stores.

Net profit for the period between March and May stood at 5.9 billion kronor ($691 million), up by ten percent, while turnover also rose ten percent (five percent in local currencies), to 59.5 billion.

Operating profit was 7.6 billion, significantly higher than market expectations averaging 7.0 billion, according to the financial agency SME Direkt.

"The profit increase in the second quarter is mostly explained by continued expansion and tight cost control," the Swedish group said in a statement.

H&M continues to open physical stores around the world to compensate for the downturn, and even decline, in its profitablity, amid fierce competition from online sales platforms.

"Customer behaviour and expectations are changing at an ever-increasing pace, with a greater and greater share of sales taking place online," chief executive Karl-Johan Persson said in a statement, adding this "brings great opportunities for the H&M group".

"I'm heading that we are lagging behind in e-commerce, but we are convinced that our strategy ensures the conditions for our long-term growth," he told a news conference.

READ ALSO: Why H&M has launced all-female alternative to Fortune 500


H&M chief executive Karl-Johan Persson. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

H&M expects to increase its annual online sales by 25 percent in the coming years, while total sales are expected to grow by only seven percent in June (down from the eight percent increase in June 2016), a crucial month for summer sales.

In the second quarter, the Swedish company further expanded its online offer, which is now available in 41 markets.

It plans to embark on the immense Indian market in 2018.

The growing online shopping trend is weighing heavily on H&M's share price on the Stockholm stock exchange, where it has lost nearly 40 percent of its value since November 2015.

In recent weeks, analysts have speculated about H&M's potential withdrawal from the stock market via a share buyback by the Persson family.

After a strong opening on Thursday, shares fell and then recovered, trading at 1.3 percent at around noon.

As of May 31st, H&M had 4,498 physical stores with a net opening of 147 points of sale since the beginning of the year.

In Germany, its biggest market, H&M posted an eight percent sales increase in the quarter, compared to one percent in the United Kingdom, four percent in France, six percent in China and nine percent in the United States. However, these figures are much less flattering in local currencies.

h&mfashionbusiness

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Where to shop, eat, and drink when you visit Gothenburg

Gothenburg is Sweden’s hidden design gem, with some of the best shopping available – plus dozens of hip cafés, restaurants, and bars. Local creative Ali Davoodi shares his insider tips for how to get the most out of a visit.

Mongolia to Malmö and back: one nomad’s tale

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

The Nordic way: 'We must trust each other’

Getting from Arlanda to Stockholm just got a lot cheaper

Related articles

Why H&M has launched all-female alternative to the Fortune 500

Ikea's cheeky response to the Balenciaga bag that looks suspiciously like another bag

Swedish fashion giant H&M launches new upmarket brand

Spotify founder denies plans to enter the stock market

Sweden's growth slows as exports lose momentum

How Amazon was convinced to come to Sweden

IN PICTURES: First new Volvo rolls off the line in Sweden

EU antitrust watchdogs raid Swedish telecom groups
Advertisement

More news

WATCH: Elk calf chases Swedish golfer

'Stop! This is what lagom truly means'

Sweden proposes tax change for some foreign workers
Advertisement

Swedish recipe: How to make warm goats' cheese salad with cranberries

VIDEO: Al-Qaeda hostage victim Johan Gustafsson's first words back home in Sweden

Cyber attack 'worst possible timing' for Gothenburg port

Baby dies after c-section delayed at Swedish hospital
Advertisement
3,598 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six essential shopping spots in Stockholm
  2. Swedes fall out of love with the US and they definitely don't like Donald Trump: poll
  3. Sweden mourns death of 'Millennium' star Michael Nyqvist
  4. Kenyan author ditches Swedish book fair over far-right newspaper
  5. Baby dies after c-section delayed at Swedish hospital
Advertisement

Discussion forum

30/06
Expats I'm Blekinge
30/06
Bullying in Sweden to immigrants
30/06
Creepy Sweden Gives Returning ISIS Fighters
30/06
Need a migration lawyer advise
30/06
Sending money to UK
30/06
No Samsung store?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/06
Looking for fulltime housekeeping job in stockholm-haninge
29/06
Modern house in Huddinge for rent Oct 2017-Mar 2018
29/06
Job/Volunteer opportunity Needed
26/06
Flyttjobb
26/06
Flyttjobb
26/06
Housesitter/petsitter available in exchange for housing
View all notices
Advertisement