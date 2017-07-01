Advertisement

Swedish music festival cancels next year's event amid rape reports

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
1 July 2017
16:52 CEST+02:00
bråvallasexual assaultmusicfestival

Share this article

Swedish music festival cancels next year's event amid rape reports
One person was reportedly raped during Håkan Hellström's concert at Bråvalla. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
1 July 2017
16:52 CEST+02:00
Following one reported rape and several sexual assaults at this year's Bråvalla music festival, there will be no festival in 2018, the organisers said on Saturday.
One of Sweden's largest music festivals, Bråvalla has been arranged outside the eastern Swedish town Norrköping every summer for the past five years, and this Saturday, July 1st, is the final day of the 2017 edition.
 
 
But the popular festival will not return in 2018 due to concerns over several cases of sexual assault, the organizing company FKP Scorpio said in a press release on Saturday.
 
One person was reportedly raped during a Håkan Hellström concert. One case of sexual coercion has been reported, as well as several cases of sexual assault.
 
"Words cannot describe how incredibly sad we are about this, and we most seriously regret and condemn this. This is not f-ing okay. We do not accept this at our festival," a festival representative wrote.
 
The organizers did not say if or when the festival will return. Nor would they say whether the company's financial situation had anything to do with the cancellation – FKP Scorpio reported a loss of 75 million kronor ($8,904,500) in 2016.
 
"We don't have any further comments on that. We have issued a press release, and that's what applies here," FKP press spokesperson Johanna Jonasson told Swedish broadcaster SVT.
 
Taking place near Norrköping in eastern Sweden, the Bråvalla festival was hit by a spate of reported rapes and sexual assault in 2016.
 
The British band Mumford and Sons, which headlined the 2016 festival, said they would boycott Bråvalla until they had had assurances from the organizers and police they were doing something to combat the problems of sexual violence.
 
 
Meanwhile, a debate about sexual molestation raged in Sweden in 2016 after it emerged that groups of boys had been groping girls at the We Are STHLM youth festival for two years running.
bråvallasexual assaultmusicfestival

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Where to shop, eat, and drink when you visit Gothenburg

Gothenburg is Sweden’s hidden design gem, with some of the best shopping available – plus dozens of hip cafés, restaurants, and bars. Local creative Ali Davoodi shares his insider tips for how to get the most out of a visit.

Mongolia to Malmö and back: one nomad’s tale

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

The Nordic way: 'We must trust each other’

Getting from Arlanda to Stockholm just got a lot cheaper

Related articles

Secret running festival to help Stockholmers let loose

In pictures: Swedish star Håkan Hellström wows crowd in Stockholm

Opinion: 'This is not the Sweden I'm proud of'

Stockholm venue suspends club nights due to repeated sexual assaults

IN PICTURES: First Aid Kit at Gröna Lund, Stockholm

Spotify agrees to $43.45 million fund to settle copyright suits

'Right now I'm in Sweden, but the dream is to be on The Ellen DeGeneres Show!'

What you need to know about Sweden's new Eurovision hopeful
Advertisement

More news

Check your wallet – this Swedish money is useless as of today

WATCH: Elk calf chases Swedish golfer

'Stop! This is what lagom truly means'
Advertisement

Sweden proposes tax change for some foreign workers

Swedish recipe: How to make warm goats' cheese salad with cranberries

VIDEO: Al-Qaeda hostage victim Johan Gustafsson's first words back home in Sweden

H&M profits boosted by new stores
Advertisement
3,614 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six essential shopping spots in Stockholm
  2. Sweden proposes tax change for some foreign workers
  3. Swedish music festival cancels next year's event amid rape reports
  4. Baby dies after c-section delayed at Swedish hospital
  5. Sweden gets its first-ever cardinal: Anders Arborelius
Advertisement

Discussion forum

02/07
Working Holiday Visa -> Work Permit
02/07
Bullying in Sweden to immigrants
02/07
Creepy Sweden Gives Returning ISIS Fighters
02/07
Am i wrong about this?
30/06
Safety Deposit for Second Hand Contract
30/06
FREE Car Parking in and around Kista, Stockholm...
View all discussions

Noticeboard

29/06
Looking for fulltime housekeeping job in stockholm-haninge
29/06
Modern house in Huddinge for rent Oct 2017-Mar 2018
29/06
Job/Volunteer opportunity Needed
26/06
Flyttjobb
26/06
Flyttjobb
26/06
Housesitter/petsitter available in exchange for housing
View all notices
Advertisement