Three men injured in Malmö shooting

The Local
news@thelocal.se
3 July 2017
07:25 CEST+02:00
holmamalmöcrimevulnerable areas

Police in Holma on Sunday night. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Two out of three men injured in a shooting in Malmö last night have been able to leave hospital.

Malmö police said one of the three men injured in a shooting at around 8pm on Sunday in the Holma district of the southern Swedish city remained in hospital on Monday morning.

The trio were found injured when police arrived on the scene. They were taken to hospital by ambulance and police cordoned off an area around the emergency ward in Malmö.

All three men, who police said were in their 20s and 30s, can be linked to Malmö's underground drug trade according to police intelligence reports, reports regional newspaper Sydsvenskan.

One of the men was earlier this year convicted in court of threatening nurses at the hospital in nearby Lund after he was denied morphine against the pain of a gunshot through his lung.

Police spent the night speaking to witnesses and residents in the area, which was cordoned off until Monday morning as the forensic team carried out their investigation of the scene of the shooting.

Witnesses described seeing two people leave the scene on a moped after the shooting. No arrests had been made by 7am on Monday.

Holma is considered a “risk area” in a police report on vulnerable areas in Sweden. Malmö has been trying to crack down on escalating gang violence in the city, which saw 11 people killed in shootings last year, compared to three in 2015. Some 200 people in the city are believed to have links to gang crime.

