Advertisement

Man injured in shooting in Rosengård, Malmö

The Local
news@thelocal.se
7 July 2017
16:23 CEST+02:00
malmörosengårdshooting

Share this article

Man injured in shooting in Rosengård, Malmö
Police at the scene of the shooting on Friday. Photo: Björn Lindgren/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
7 July 2017
16:23 CEST+02:00
A man was taken to hospital after a shooting in the Rosengård district of Malmö on Friday afternoon.

Police were alerted to the shooting in central Rosengård, an area which houses among other things a supermarket, shopping centre and restaurants, at 2.17pm on Friday. 

An injured man had then been taken to hospital by a private individual, said the police.

His injuries were initially described as life-threatening, a hospital spokesperson told regional newspaper Sydsvenskan. However, after surgery the hospital said they were "serious but not life-threatening".


Police examining the scene of the shooting. Photo: Björn Lindgren/TT

Police cordoned off the area briefly, but by 4.10pm the cordons had been lifted. Officers continued to quiz witnesses and said they had managed to secure some evidence on the scene.

"At least one perpetrator has been seen running from the scene towards a grocery store on the other side of Rosengård's centre," police officer Thomas Paulsson told Sydsvenskan.

A police patrol was also sent to the hospital to collect statements from the injured man. The hospital was not cordoned off.

No arrests had been made by 4.45pm.

malmörosengårdshooting

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Teen who shot Malmö janitor sentenced in court

Malmö travel warning debate a 'storm in a teacup': travel agency

More rush-hour trains and shorter journey times promised for Öresund Bridge commuters

Three men injured in Malmö shooting

Midsummer holiday chaos leaves thousands of travellers stranded

No-go zone? Here's how one of Sweden's roughest areas edged out its drug gangs

Man with alleged Nazi links admits driving his car into a refugee demonstration in Malmö

15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Malmö
Advertisement

More news

Trio locked up over Gothenburg bomb attacks

'The fixation with Stockholm is over': Stefan Löfven

Stockholm waste collector strike continues as trash starts to pile up
Advertisement

Stockholm terror suspect subject of racial agitation investigation

Touching photo project reveals love between Stockholmers and their pets

Cashless Swedes still sitting on old kronor worth billions

Strawberry thieves steal tens of thousands of fruits from Swedish patch
Advertisement
3,665 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The ten weirdest taboos you must never break in Sweden
  2. Cashless Swedes still sitting on old kronor worth billions
  3. Stockholm terror suspect subject of racial agitation investigation
  4. 'Strong feminist' Zara Larsson should become a political leader: Swedish finance minister
  5. Malmö travel warning debate a 'storm in a teacup': travel agency
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/07
American looking to move to Sweden!
08/07
Getting a summer job in Sweden
07/07
Transportation companies from Sweden to Canada
07/07
Why are TL deleteing posts?
07/07
What band or group would you love to see?
07/07
Doctoral student salary in Göteborg
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/07
loving child care and cleaning help
03/07
Cleaning an some tutoring in exchange for housing
03/07
Accommodation Needed
03/07
[LOOKING] room in Stockholm +/- 7000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
29/06
Looking for fulltime housekeeping job in stockholm-haninge
29/06
Modern house in Huddinge for rent Oct 2017-Mar 2018
View all notices
Advertisement