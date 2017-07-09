Swedish, Japanese PMs condemn North Korean missile tests

Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

North Korea’s nuclear and missile testing is a violation of UN resolutions and a threat to global peace and security, Sweden’s prime minister Stefan Löfven and Japanese counterpart Shinzu Abe said after discussions between the two during Abe’s visit to Stockholm.

“They [the missile tests, ed.] must cease and peace on the Korean peninsula must be restored,” Löfven said at a government press meeting.

Japan, like Sweden, is a member of the UN Security Council.

Löfven also said that the two countries had agreed two continue efforts to restore trust between the parties in the region, reports news agency TT.

“Exactly how it will happen is still unclear. There is only one way forward and that is through dialogue. To find a way to build confidence so that all sides can reduce the tension. Escalating this is very worrying for both North Korea and the world,” Löfven said.

Stockholm hosted bilateral talks between the two countries in 2014.

