Advertisement

False alarm: accidental triggering of public warning siren confuses Stockholmers

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
10 July 2017
07:59 CEST+02:00
hesa fredrikhoarse fredrikstockholmalarm

Share this article

False alarm: accidental triggering of public warning siren confuses Stockholmers
‘Hessa Fredrik’ (left) is supposed to warn the Swedish public of danger. Photo: Daniel Zdolsek & Henrik Montgomery/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
10 July 2017
07:59 CEST+02:00
Stockholm residents were given an unpleasant surprise on Sunday night when the country's public warning siren was accidentally triggered, leaving people scrambling for information.

'Hoarse Fredrik', a loud siren system designed to inform the public of a life-threatening emergency like a fire, explosion or even war, went off throughout Stockholm County (Stockholms län) at around 10pm on July 9th.

But there was no emergency and it was all down to a technical error during a test, authorities have explained.

"It wasn't intended. A system test was made in connection with an upgrade and we sent out a signal," Stockholm Emergency Services HQ operations chief Åke Steveling explained to news agency TT.

Sweden's Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) and other authorities were inundated with phone calls following the false alarm as Stockholmers attempted to find out what was happening. The Swedish police website was also overloaded with traffic.

All for nothing, Steveling insisted: “There’s no danger”.

Normally, live tests of the system where the horn audibly sounds only occur on the first Monday of March, June, September and December at 3pm sharp. If it is heard at any other time, it is supposed to be a warning of life-threatening danger to the public.

READ ALSO: More about the history of ‘Hoarse Fredrik’

hesa fredrikhoarse fredrikstockholmalarm

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Six essential shopping spots in Stockholm

Where to get Stockholm's best ice cream

Ten ways to enjoy your Stockholm summer like a Stockholmer

Is this what a Swedish Harry Potter would look like?

Midsummer holiday chaos leaves thousands of travellers stranded

Suspect held after truck crashes into cars in Stockholm

Five ways to cure homesickness as a German in Stockholm

'Don't move to Sweden just looking for a job, move for the whole experience'
Advertisement

More news

Is Sweden really the best place in the world for immigrants?

Stockholm's new Citybanan commuter line is here

Sting donates Polar Music Prize money to refugees in Sweden
Advertisement

Police blame lack of resources as Sweden's deportation rate drops

Neo-Nazis call Swedish politicians 'treasonists' at Almedalen forum

Diversity protesters march against neo-Nazis at Swedish politics week

Man injured in shooting in Rosengård, Malmö
Advertisement
3,658 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Stockholm's new Citybanan commuter line is here
  2. Neo-Nazis call Swedish politicians 'treasonists' at Almedalen forum
  3. Diversity protesters march against neo-Nazis at Swedish politics week
  4. Police blame lack of resources as Sweden's deportation rate drops
  5. Sweden is the world's best country for immigrants: US study
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/07
Sweden best country for Immigrants
10/07
American looking to move to Sweden!
10/07
travel and Kronofogden
10/07
UK citizens post Brexit rights
10/07
Vlog - Doors in Sweden
10/07
Tom Turula Move Over For The New Kid In Town
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/07
loving child care and cleaning help
03/07
Cleaning an some tutoring in exchange for housing
03/07
Accommodation Needed
03/07
[LOOKING] room in Stockholm +/- 7000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
29/06
Looking for fulltime housekeeping job in stockholm-haninge
29/06
Modern house in Huddinge for rent Oct 2017-Mar 2018
View all notices
Advertisement