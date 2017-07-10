Advertisement

Sting donates Polar Music Prize money to refugees in Sweden

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
10 July 2017
12:41 CEST+02:00
stingpolar music prizerefugeessonglines

Share this article

Sting donates Polar Music Prize money to refugees in Sweden
Sting and King Carl CVI Gustaf at the Polar Music Prize gala. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
10 July 2017
12:41 CEST+02:00
British rock star Sting has donated the prize money from prestigious music award the Polar Music Prize to a Swedish project which helps young refugees integrate through music.

Known for promoting human rights through his music, 65-year-old singer Sting and US jazz star Wayne Shorter were awarded the 2017 Swedish Polar Music Prize, which awards each laureate one million kronor ($118,000) at a gala in Stockholm this summer.

"I was deeply honoured to receive this year's Swedish Polar Music Prize and now, I am delighted to donate the prize money to the Swedish youth initiative Songlines," Sting said in a statement released on the project's website.

"Music can help build bridges and this project highlights the vital role that music can play in providing young refugees the opportunity to connect with a new society," he added.

The Songlines project involves young asylum seekers mostly from Afghanistan, Eritrea and Syria who have fled war and now stay at refugee shelters in Sweden. The project says it offers them musical activities to help them integrate into society.

"Music is a fantastic tool for integration! Through music, new friendships are formed and language skills are developed," Julia Sandwall, national coordinator for Songlines, said in a statement.

The project will spend the prize money on organizing music camps, arranging concerts and buying musical instruments for the young refugees.

Sting won international recognition as a member of the rock group The Police, which released its hit song 'Roxanne' in 1979 and 'Don't Stand So Close To Me' the following year.

The Polar Music Prize honours two laureates every year to "celebrate music in all its various forms" and "to break down musical boundaries by bringing together people from all the different worlds of music".

stingpolar music prizerefugeessonglines

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Trio locked up over Gothenburg bomb attacks

History dies deep in the woods: The forgotten Nazi concentration camp survivors in the forests of Småland

Two men charged over refugee home blast 'received military training in Russia'

How is Sweden tackling its integration challenge?

Why young Afghans are turning to heroin in Swedish asylum limbo

Performance gap between immigrant pupils and native Swedes has grown: report

Video: How a Wild West theme park became a home for refugees in Sweden

Greece jails two Swedes who tried to enter Turkey with weapons
Advertisement

More news

Is Sweden really the best place in the world for immigrants?

Stockholm's new Citybanan commuter line is here

False alarm: accidental triggering of public warning siren confuses Stockholmers
Advertisement

Police blame lack of resources as Sweden's deportation rate drops

Neo-Nazis call Swedish politicians 'treasonists' at Almedalen forum

Diversity protesters march against neo-Nazis at Swedish politics week

Man injured in shooting in Rosengård, Malmö
Advertisement
3,658 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Stockholm's new Citybanan commuter line is here
  2. Neo-Nazis call Swedish politicians 'treasonists' at Almedalen forum
  3. Police blame lack of resources as Sweden's deportation rate drops
  4. Diversity protesters march against neo-Nazis at Swedish politics week
  5. Sweden is the world's best country for immigrants: US study
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/07
Job discrimination based on heritage?
10/07
American looking to move to Sweden!
10/07
Sweden best country for Immigrants
10/07
travel and Kronofogden
10/07
UK citizens post Brexit rights
10/07
Vlog - Doors in Sweden
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/07
loving child care and cleaning help
03/07
Cleaning an some tutoring in exchange for housing
03/07
Accommodation Needed
03/07
[LOOKING] room in Stockholm +/- 7000 SEK [OR] multi-bedroom
29/06
Looking for fulltime housekeeping job in stockholm-haninge
29/06
Modern house in Huddinge for rent Oct 2017-Mar 2018
View all notices
Advertisement