Swedish tourists 'worry more about illness than terrorism'

11 July 2017
15:33 CEST+02:00
Nineteen percent worried about losing their luggage. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
Almost half of Swedish tourists worry about having their holiday abroad ruined by sickness, according to a new survey.

Swedish pollsters Sifo quizzed Swedes on behalf of travel agency Ticket about their top concerns when preparing for a holiday abroad and found that 45 percent worried mostly about getting sick.

Only 33 percent worried about theft or robberies, and 28 percent about terror threats.

"Swedish travellers tend to worry more about everyday events such as getting sick or getting their passport or wallet stolen, rather than the very low risk of being exposed to a terror attack," said Ticket press officer Katarina Daniels.

More women than men worry about terror threats, she said: 33 and 24 percent, respectively.

Ten percent of the 1,000 respondents said they had no worries at all.

Swedes' biggest worries on foreign holidays abroad:

1. Getting sick (45 percent)

2. Theft or getting robbed (33 percent)

3. Terror threats (28 percent)

4. Losing their luggage (19 percent)

5. Bringing home bedbugs (17 percent)

6. Losing your passport (16 percent)

7. That the hotel won't be as good as promised (13 percent)

8. Road accidents (12 percent)

9. Money scams (12 percent)

10. Delays (11 percent)

Source: Sifo/Ticket

