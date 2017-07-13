Advertisement

Priests wanted: Poor pastor numbers forces Swedish diocese to recruit from abroad

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
13 July 2017
08:51 CEST+02:00
swedish churchreligionprists

Share this article

Priests wanted: Poor pastor numbers forces Swedish diocese to recruit from abroad
Priests aren't easy to come by in Karlstad. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
13 July 2017
08:51 CEST+02:00
A shortage of priests in Swedish municipality Karlstad means the local diocese has now turned to importing pastors from abroad. A recruitment project designed to entice priests from foreign countries to the region is now under way.

"In the short term we've worked on trying to recruit priests from other countries, specifically we've focused on Germany," Charlotte Klingestad, staff strategist at Karlstad diocese explained to public broadcaster SVT.

Around 20 positions are vacant in the diocese, with the problem biggest in the smaller municipalities.

Vicar Thomas Pfitzinger Drewes, who came to Sweden from Germany 16 years ago, will host one of the foreign priests set to work in Värmland county this summer:

"He's working in Switzerland right now and is excited to get to know the Swedish church and experience this place."

In the long term, the diocese believes the key to solving the shortage will be convincing more young people to become priests.

READ ALSO: Swedish priest loses job after posting sex ad online

Though Sweden is generally a secular country, the Swedish Church says it has around six million members in the nation of 10 million. Before 1996 children whose parents were members were automatically enrolled at birth.

Membership numbers dropped in 2016 however when 1.5 percent of members chose to leave the Evangelic-Lutheran organization. That followed a series of high-profile revelations claiming officials made costly trips abroad funded by church coffers.

READ ALSO: Swedes leave church because they don't believe in God

swedish churchreligionprists

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden gets its first-ever cardinal: Anders Arborelius

'All priests should wed same-sex couples': Swedish PM

Why Swedes are leaving the Swedish Church in record numbers

Soldiers of Odin target Muslim school in Stockholm

Swedish PM condemns gender segregated school bus

Here's what Swedes say it takes to be truly Swedish

Swedes wildly overestimate Muslim population: survey

Child punished for not saying 'amen' at Swedish preschool
Advertisement

More news

LIVE: Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria turns 40

Six convicted of murder in Swedish honour killing case

'I feel great shame': Swedish police chief's Facebook post slamming asylum policy goes viral
Advertisement

Record number of used cars sold in Sweden in 2017: Here are the most popular

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria celebrates 40th birthday

Ravens can plan ahead similar to humans, Swedish study shows

12 injured in bridge collapse in Sweden
Advertisement
3,790 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'I feel great shame': Swedish police chief's Facebook post slamming asylum policy goes viral
  2. This Swedish Princess Cake will give you a taste of royalty
  3. Three kind of bizarre but totally Swedish recipes
  4. How to be Swedish – in ten easy steps
  5. Ten words you (maybe) didn't know came from the Vikings
Advertisement

Discussion forum

14/07
American looking to move to Sweden!
14/07
PUT for Family member of Non-EU if marriages ends
14/07
Am i wrong about this?
14/07
Please do NOT come to Bulgaria,
14/07
Moving Bicycle by Bus or Tram
13/07
Any fishing spot around Kungshamn?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/07
Renting a Room in two rooms apartment
12/07
House for rent in Bromma nov 2017- jan 2018
12/07
Driving tutor wanted
12/07
twins stroller
12/07
Swedish classes in Göteborg
12/07
Renting a Room in a two rooms apartment
View all notices
Advertisement