Advertisement

Recipe: How to make Swedish saffron pudding

The Local
news@thelocal.se
14 July 2017
06:59 CEST+02:00
john duxburygotlandtraditionssaffroncardamompudding

Share this article

Recipe: How to make Swedish saffron pudding
Swedish saffron pudding with jam. Photo: Nicole Zerrer
The Local
news@thelocal.se
14 July 2017
06:59 CEST+02:00
This recipe for saffron pudding provides a new way to use one of Sweden's favourite baking ingredients.

Saffron pudding first became popular on the island of Gotland in the 14th century and then spread to mainland Sweden.

The classic accompaniment is a preserve made from dewberries (Rubus caesius) that grow wild on Gotland. Dewberries are a close relative of blackberries but are much rarer, although they grow in several areas in Europe and Canada. Don't worry that you won't be able to find any dewberry jam: saffron pudding is really good served with any good quality raspberry jam.

Summary

Serves: six people

Preparation: 10 minutes

Cooking: 35 minutes

Ingredients

butter for greasing

3 green cardamom pods

0.4-0.5 g saffron threads (1 sachet)

½ tbsp vanilla sugar

2 eggs

300 g (1¼ cup) risgrynsgröt (cold rice pudding/porridge)

3-4 tbsp finely chopped almonds

120 ml (½ cup) milk

180 ml (¾ cup) whipping cream

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F, gas 4, fan 160°C).

2. Grease 6 ramekin dishes with butter. (I used 90 ml ramekins.)

Photo:SwedishFood.com

3. Shell the cardamom pods and crush the seeds using a pestle and mortar.

4. Add the saffron and vanilla sugar and pound in the mortar to break up the threads a bit.

5. Lightly whisk the eggs.

6. Fold the eggs into the rice pudding and then add the saffron-cardamom mixture, the chopped almonds, milk and cream. Stir to thoroughly mix.

7. Pour into the greased ramekins, trying to ensure that the raisins are evenly distributed.

8. Bake in the middle of the oven for 35-40 minutes, until nicely coloured.

9. Serve lukewarm with jam and lightly whipped cream.

Tips

• You can make the puddings a day or so in advance and just warm them through again before serving.

• I think the puddings are best served lukewarm, but they can be served cold if necessary.

Recipe courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.

john duxburygotlandtraditionssaffroncardamompudding

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Interview: The stories behind Gotland's 98 medieval churches

Swedish recipe: How to make warm goats' cheese salad with cranberries

The Local's ultimate guide to Midsummer's Eve

Swedish Midsummer through the eyes of foreigners: 'It was the first time I saw my in-laws tipsy'

RECIPE: Pickled mackerel and beetroot salad

Ten things to hate about Midsummer in Sweden

How to make a delicious strawberry cake with elderflower cream

How do Swedes celebrate Midsummer?

Advertisement

More news

In pictures: Swedish summer staple Allsång på Skansen

IN PICTURES: First Aid Kit at Gröna Lund, Stockholm

In pictures: Swedish star Håkan Hellström wows crowd in Stockholm
Advertisement

The Local's Swedish film of the month: Zozo

RECIPE: All you need this summer is this Swedish fish dish

Recipe: How to make Swedish seeded rye bread

The most 'Instagram-able' spots of Gotland: Europe's (second) best place
Advertisement
3,790 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'I feel great shame': Swedish police chief's Facebook post slamming asylum policy goes viral
  2. This Swedish Princess Cake will give you a taste of royalty
  3. Three kind of bizarre but totally Swedish recipes
  4. How to be Swedish – in ten easy steps
  5. Want to save the planet? Have fewer children, Lund University researchers say
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/07
What is Mathematics 3c or D compared to in America
15/07
Can a Swedish Citizen take SFI course?
14/07
Sweden best country for Immigrants
14/07
Work Permit, Personnummer, Bank Acct for American
14/07
American looking to move to Sweden!
14/07
PUT for Family member of Non-EU if marriages ends
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/07
Renting a Room in two rooms apartment
12/07
House for rent in Bromma nov 2017- jan 2018
12/07
Driving tutor wanted
12/07
twins stroller
12/07
Swedish classes in Göteborg
12/07
Renting a Room in a two rooms apartment
View all notices
Advertisement