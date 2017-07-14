Recipe: How to make Swedish saffron pudding

Swedish saffron pudding with jam. Photo: Nicole Zerrer

This recipe for saffron pudding provides a new way to use one of Sweden's favourite baking ingredients.

Saffron pudding first became popular on the island of Gotland in the 14th century and then spread to mainland Sweden.

The classic accompaniment is a preserve made from dewberries (Rubus caesius) that grow wild on Gotland. Dewberries are a close relative of blackberries but are much rarer, although they grow in several areas in Europe and Canada. Don't worry that you won't be able to find any dewberry jam: saffron pudding is really good served with any good quality raspberry jam.

Summary

Serves: six people

Preparation: 10 minutes

Cooking: 35 minutes

Ingredients

butter for greasing

3 green cardamom pods

0.4-0.5 g saffron threads (1 sachet)

½ tbsp vanilla sugar

2 eggs

300 g (1¼ cup) risgrynsgröt (cold rice pudding/porridge)

3-4 tbsp finely chopped almonds

120 ml (½ cup) milk

180 ml (¾ cup) whipping cream

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F, gas 4, fan 160°C).

2. Grease 6 ramekin dishes with butter. (I used 90 ml ramekins.)

Photo:SwedishFood.com

3. Shell the cardamom pods and crush the seeds using a pestle and mortar.

4. Add the saffron and vanilla sugar and pound in the mortar to break up the threads a bit.

5. Lightly whisk the eggs.

6. Fold the eggs into the rice pudding and then add the saffron-cardamom mixture, the chopped almonds, milk and cream. Stir to thoroughly mix.

7. Pour into the greased ramekins, trying to ensure that the raisins are evenly distributed.

8. Bake in the middle of the oven for 35-40 minutes, until nicely coloured.

9. Serve lukewarm with jam and lightly whipped cream.

Tips

• You can make the puddings a day or so in advance and just warm them through again before serving.

• I think the puddings are best served lukewarm, but they can be served cold if necessary.

Recipe courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.