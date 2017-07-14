Advertisement

Swedish court orders striking waste collectors to return to work

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
14 July 2017
17:48 CEST+02:00
strikewaste collectionbinmentrash

Share this article

Swedish court orders striking waste collectors to return to work
Reno Norden employees pictured last week. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
14 July 2017
17:48 CEST+02:00
A strike in Stockholm looked set to continue as waste collectors refused to return to work despite a court order.

The Swedish Labour Court on Friday ordered 29 waste collectors in Stockholm to return to work after they walked out last week in what the labour court ruled was to be considered unlawful strike action.

Swedish labour rules normally do not permit industrial action during the term of a collective bargaining agreement, which is negotiated between the labour unions and the employers.

But waste collectors employed by Reno Norden started a wildcat strike on July 5th in response to salary changes due to be rolled out in October, which staff argue will effectively mean working more for less.

The discontent had been brewing for some time and erupted into a full-blown row when the company last week attempted to collect all keys to waste trucks and stations in Stockholm to create a digital key register.

According to waste collectors, the move makes it easier for their employers to fire them.

READ ALSO: Waste collectors resign as strike hits one-week mark

According to the latest available information from the Swedish Confederation of Transport Enterprises, 31 workers at Reno Norden in Stockholm have called in sick and 46 people have quit their jobs. Most of the 29 people told to return to work are part of the latter group, reports Swedish newswire TT.

The Transport Enterprises argue the workers are obligated to carry out their contracted work duties for the duration of their one-month notice period.

However, one of the striking waste collectors told Swedish radio: "We know the strike is illegal, but we will not go back to work. We can't accept the premises given to us by Reno Norden."

There is also another conflict brewing in Malmö, where Transportarbetaren reports workers employed by Reno Norden launched a work-to-rule strike on Thursday. The conflict led to a row which resulted in police being called after a health and safety representative claimed that a manager had put him in a choke hold.

strikewaste collectionbinmentrash

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Stockholm waste collectors quit as strike hits one-week mark

Stockholm waste collector strike continues as trash starts to pile up

Swedish dockers strike in Scandinavia's largest port

SAS sputters back to life after five-day strike

Strike over: Swedish SAS pilots ready to fly again

SAS strike grounds home-bound exchange students

Fifth day of Swedish pilot strike to hit 25,500 passengers

How much are SAS pilots actually paid?
Advertisement

More news

BLOG: Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria turns 40

Six convicted of murder in Swedish honour killing case

'I feel great shame': Swedish police chief's Facebook post slamming asylum policy goes viral
Advertisement

Record number of used cars sold in Sweden in 2017: Here are the most popular

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria celebrates 40th birthday

Ravens can plan ahead similar to humans, Swedish study shows

12 injured in bridge collapse in Sweden
Advertisement
3,790 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'I feel great shame': Swedish police chief's Facebook post slamming asylum policy goes viral
  2. This Swedish Princess Cake will give you a taste of royalty
  3. Three kind of bizarre but totally Swedish recipes
  4. How to be Swedish – in ten easy steps
  5. Want to save the planet? Have fewer children, Lund University researchers say
Advertisement

Discussion forum

15/07
Can a Swedish Citizen take SFI course?
14/07
Sweden best country for Immigrants
14/07
Work Permit, Personnummer, Bank Acct for American
14/07
American looking to move to Sweden!
14/07
PUT for Family member of Non-EU if marriages ends
14/07
Am i wrong about this?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/07
Renting a Room in two rooms apartment
12/07
House for rent in Bromma nov 2017- jan 2018
12/07
Driving tutor wanted
12/07
twins stroller
12/07
Swedish classes in Göteborg
12/07
Renting a Room in a two rooms apartment
View all notices
Advertisement