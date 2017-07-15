Advertisement

Southern Sweden building boom brings out the rats

The Local
news@thelocal.se
15 July 2017
16:34 CEST+02:00
ratsratpests

Share this article

Southern Sweden building boom brings out the rats
The increased rubbish that accompanies warmer weather provides plenty of food for the rats. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
15 July 2017
16:34 CEST+02:00
Sweden’s southernmost region Skåne is enjoying rapid growth, and not just amongst its human population.
In the rush to create new housing, the construction boom has both increased Skåne’s growing rat population and forced it out into the open, broadcaster SVT reported. 
 
While hard numbers on the rat population are hard to come by, the Anticimex pest control agency has reported a sharp uptick in the number of rat reports over the past three years in Malmö, Lund and Helsingborg.
 
 
The company told SVT that it responded to 6,489 rat complaints in Skåne through the first half of the year, up significantly from the 5,224 calls over the same period last year. Although the majority of complaints have been centred around the region’s largest cities, Anticimex said it has been called to chase down rats throughout all of Skåne. 
 
Rats have been a long-standing problem in Sweden but the rapid growth in Skåne is making the issue much more obvious. Quite simply, the construction projects disrupt the rats’ habitats and force them above ground where they are more visible to residents. 
 
“When they move above the ground, we notice them,” Anticimex’s Martin Ståhl told SVT. 
 
The problem is compounded in the summer, when Swedes take to public spaces in droves and don’t always remember to put their rubbish in the bins. The left-behind food wrappers and pizza crust provide a bonanza for the region’s rodents. 
 
“It’s incredibly important to clean up. If we don’t pick up after ourselves, it’s a golden opportunity for the rodents,” Ståhl said. 
 
 
Experts say that as a rule of thumb, the rat population is almost always certain to outnumber a city’s human inhabitants, meaning that Malmö has well over 350,000 rats while at least 135,000 rats call Helsingborg home and another 90,000 rats can be found in Lund.
 
Each rat couple can breed as many as 1,000 new rats per year. 
 
Of course there is much more to Skåne than the rats, as The Local Sweden’s editor Emma Löfgren details in her tribute to the region
ratsratpests

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Gothenburg fighting 'increasing' rat attacks

Why these fussy rats are taking over Stockholm

Why this Swedish canal was filled with dead rats

Eeeeeeeek! Gigantic rat swims up Swede's toilet

Rat attack fears at Stockholm care home

More rats creep into Sweden's cities

'I killed Sweden's most famous celebrity'

Swedes catch 40cm 'rat from hell' in their kitchen
Advertisement

More news

Swedish court orders striking waste collectors to return to work

BLOG: Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria turns 40

Six convicted of murder in Swedish honour killing case
Advertisement

'I feel great shame': Swedish police chief's Facebook post slamming asylum policy goes viral

Record number of used cars sold in Sweden in 2017: Here are the most popular

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria celebrates 40th birthday

Ravens can plan ahead similar to humans, Swedish study shows
Advertisement
3,776 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'I feel great shame': Swedish police chief's Facebook post slamming asylum policy goes viral
  2. This Swedish Princess Cake will give you a taste of royalty
  3. Three kind of bizarre but totally Swedish recipes
  4. Six convicted of murder in Swedish honour killing case
  5. 12 injured in bridge collapse in Sweden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/07
Lets have a bit of happiness
16/07
Can a Swedish Citizen take SFI course?
15/07
PUT for Family member of Non-EU if marriages ends
15/07
What is Mathematics 3c or D compared to in America
15/07
Sweden best country for Immigrants
15/07
Amateur Football in Gothenburg
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/07
Renting a Room in two rooms apartment
12/07
House for rent in Bromma nov 2017- jan 2018
12/07
Driving tutor wanted
12/07
twins stroller
12/07
Swedish classes in Göteborg
12/07
Renting a Room in a two rooms apartment
View all notices
Advertisement