Advertisement

Stockholm airport gains on rival in busiest airport ranking

The Local
news@thelocal.se
17 July 2017
08:35 CEST+02:00
airportsarlandakastrupcopenhagenlandvettersturup

Share this article

Stockholm airport gains on rival in busiest airport ranking
Stockholm's Arlanda Airport. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
17 July 2017
08:35 CEST+02:00
Stockholm's Arlanda Airport is slowly catching up with its Danish counterpart.

Copenhagen's airport Kastrup is still Scandinavia's busiest airport with some 14 million passengers in the first six months of the year, up 2.3 percent on the same period last year.

But both Oslo's Gardemoen and Stockholm's Arlanda are catching up, with an increase of nine percent of passengers in January-June, reports southern Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan.

Around 13.2 million passengers flew via Gardemoen this year and 12.8 million via Arlanda.

The newspaper lists two reasons behind Copenhagen Airport's modest increase in traffic: Many southern Swedish travellers have avoided it due to temporary ID and border controls causing train delays on the Öresund Bridge, and construction work at the airport is occasionally causing problems.

Helsinki Airport, the fourth busiest in the Nordics, also grew by almost nine percent with just above nine million passengers in the first six months of the year, reports Sydsvenskan.

Iceland's Keflavík saw the biggest increase, with a 46.7 percent rise in passengers according to preliminary figures. It is now the fifth busiest airport in the Nordic region, with 3.6 million passengers in January-June.

In Sweden, Gothenburg's Landvetter Airport registered 3.2 million passengers in the first six months of the year, making it the second-busiest in Sweden and sixth-busiest in the Nordics. At home, it is followed by Malmö-Sturup with around one million passengers (13th in the Nordics).

READ ALSO: Arlanda falls down Europe's busiest airport ranking

airportsarlandakastrupcopenhagenlandvettersturup

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

More rush-hour trains and shorter journey times promised for Öresund Bridge commuters

Serial rapist arrested at Stockholm Arlanda airport

Nordic fight to host Nordea heats up as rumours of Sweden departure swirl

Sweden to end ID checks at border with Denmark

Car drove 15 km wrong way on Öresund bridge without crashing

Sales of commuter tickets between Sweden and Denmark drop

Storm Stella causes cancellation of Scandinavian flights to New York

Hundreds to be hit by cancellations as strikes impact Swedish flights
Advertisement

More news

Swedish boy breaks world record thanks to the help of strangers

'No time to change sanitary products': Swedish viral image shows tough side of being a midwife

Sweden top in equality ranking – but there's a catch
Advertisement

Swedish authority handed over 'keys to the Kingdom' in IT security slip-up

International crime networks up their game in Sweden

Girl found after missing for 13 hours at the edge of Sweden's bear country

Seven of the worst things about July in Sweden
Advertisement
3,785 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swede with gun-shaped lighter stops Copenhagen train traffic
  2. Swedish king has no plans to step aside for popular daughter
  3. Rubbish ‘chaos’ avoided as Stockholm collectors’ strike rolls on
  4. Sweden's women plot Olympic final revenge against Germany
  5. Seven of the worst things about July in Sweden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/07
News from Sweden Today.
18/07
Can a Swedish Citizen take SFI course?
17/07
Job discrimination based on heritage?
17/07
Sweden best country for Immigrants
17/07
Traveling with Pet Abroad
17/07
Moved from England
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/07
I will Pay You To Help Me Move Furniture's
17/07
Chubby to charming
17/07
Female massage master
17/07
Native English speaker looking for work in Uppsala
17/07
2 rooms in Bredäng
17/07
Nanny/Caregiver Needed
View all notices
Advertisement