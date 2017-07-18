Advertisement

Active Swedes walk more than Brits and Americans, study shows

Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
18 July 2017
14:40 CEST+02:00
obesityhealthexercise

Share this article

Active Swedes walk more than Brits and Americans, study shows
Swedes really do like to walk, a new study shows. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
Lee Roden
Lee Roden
lee.roden@thelocal.com
18 July 2017
14:40 CEST+02:00
A new US study using smartphone step-tracking data to map how active people in different parts of the world are shows that Swedes take more steps each day than Americans or Brits.

According to the analysis of data from 111 different countries by Stanford University researchers, Swedes take 5,863 steps per day on average, while Brits take around 5,500 and Americans less than 5,000. At the bottom of the scale was Indonesia with 3,500 steps per day, and the average for all countries was 4,961 steps per day.

The study discovered what researchers dubbed "activity inequality" – a gap in activity between the most active and least active people in each country. In countries where there is a smaller degree of activity inequality people mostly walk a similar amount each day, while countries with a bigger gap show a much higher level of obesity.

Health-conscious Sweden measured the third smallest gap between "activity rich" and "activity poor" people in the study.

"Sweden had one of the smallest gaps between activity rich and activity poor, and the smallest disparity between male and female steps. It also had one of the lowest rates of obesity," Tim Althoff, one of the authors of the paper, said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Sweden's five best hiking trails

Gender played a role in the differences in activity between countries, the study suggested, as countries with a bigger level of activity inequality also showed a bigger gender gap in activity levels.

"When activity inequality is greatest, women's activity is reduced much more dramatically than men's activity, and thus the negative connections to obesity can affect women more greatly," researcher Jure Leskovec explained.

The impact of gender on activity rates is what has inspired some Swedish municipalities to introduce gender equal snow clearing during the winter – a policy where the clearing of pavements and cycle lanes is prioritized over roads as women are statistically more likely to use them, while men are more likely to drive.

In order to understand what may cause activity inequality, the study looked for links between the walkability of cities and the activity levels there, and found that places with higher walkability scores showed lower levels of activity inequality. In walkable cities people are also more likely to walk during commuting hours as well as evening and weekend leisure time, according to the data.

Individuals in the five countries with the highest activity inequality are 196 percent more likely to be obese than individuals from the five countries with the lowest activity in equality, researchers said. The US, which has high levels of obesity, ranked fourth from bottom in terms of overall activity inequality.

READ ALSO: Ten great walks in Sweden's Värmland

obesityhealthexercise

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

More mums flown to Finland to give birth due to overcrowding at Swedish hospital

Baby dies after c-section delayed at Swedish hospital

Secret running festival to help Stockholmers let loose

Gonorrhea continues to increase in Sweden

Swedish kids to get more exercise in school

Half of Sweden's population overweight or obese: study

Study of Swedish kids questions autism link with antidepressants in pregnancy

Obesity during pregnancy linked to epilepsy in children: Swedish study
Advertisement

More news

Opinion: 'The assumption that Sweden has reached complete equality is wrong'

Gender segregated school bus not discriminatory, Swedish Discrimination Ombudsman rules

Elderly Swede caught fire after hospital surgery
Advertisement

Drinking, fighting and lax training: What coaching Scotland is like, according to Swedish manager

'There were no explosives in the car. There was a dog!': Police reveal details about Swedish superstore crash

Henrik Stenson promises new crazy stunt if he wins the British Open again

UN experts 'spoke to clan leader's family' day before murder
Advertisement
3,789 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven hot tips to blend in on a Swedish beach
  2. Swede with gun-shaped lighter stops Copenhagen train traffic
  3. Rubbish ‘chaos’ avoided as Stockholm collectors’ strike rolls on
  4. Seven of the worst things about July in Sweden
  5. 'No time to change sanitary products': Swedish viral image shows tough side of being a midwife
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/07
Help with salary breakup
19/07
Rivstart A1+A2 Textbok / Ovningsbok
19/07
PUT for Family member of Non-EU if marriages ends
19/07
Job in Sweden for Foreigners
19/07
Passport expires 96 days
19/07
What band or group would you love to see?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

19/07
Swedish classes in malmö
17/07
I will Pay You To Help Me Move Furniture's
17/07
Chubby to charming
17/07
Female massage master
17/07
Native English speaker looking for work in Uppsala
17/07
2 rooms in Bredäng
View all notices
Advertisement