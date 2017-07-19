Advertisement

Henrik Stenson promises new crazy stunt if he wins the British Open again

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
19 July 2017
08:15 CEST+02:00
henrik stensongolfsportbritish openclaret jug

Share this article

Henrik Stenson promises new crazy stunt if he wins the British Open again
Henrik Stenson after winning the Claret Jug last year. Photo: Christer Höglund/TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
19 July 2017
08:15 CEST+02:00
Henrik Stenson took the Claret Jug jet-skiing with him after winning the British Open last year, but the Swedish golfer has something more outlandish in mind if he retains the famous trophy this week.

“I've made an official promise that if I ever win the Claret Jug again, I'm going skydiving with it.”

“And I don't know which is going to be harder, winning the Claret Jug again or going skydiving afterwards because that thought scares me a little bit,” Stenson said at Royal Birkdale on Tuesday.

“It won't stop me from trying to win it, though.”

Stenson handed back the trophy at Birkdale on Monday. The Swede beat Phil Mickelson on a thrilling final day to take the title at Troon in Scotland 12 months ago, ending his long wait to win a major at the age of 40.

As long as he doesn't worry too much about the prospect of throwing himself from a plane, Stenson insists he comes into this week with the pressure off as he prepares to tee off alongside world number three Jordan Spieth and South Korea's Kim Si-Woo in the first two rounds.

“I worked hard my whole career to be able to win that championship last year, and I can't really put the pressure on myself that I'm going to win it again,” he said after a practice round on a glorious summer's day in north-west England.

“It took a lot of chances to win that one, so I'm just going to go out there and do my best, really.”

Stenson has not been in brilliant form in 2017, missing the cut at both the Masters and the US Open as well as finishing tied 26th at last weekend's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

But he said the latter event will serve him well for his title defence on one of the great links layouts.

“I think for me it's crucial, both to play the week before the major is ideal for me, and also playing links because you just get in kind of that mindset of where you're going to land the ball and playing the three-quarter shots in the crosswinds,” he said.

“It's a bit of a different game. It will be like coming from clay going into Wimbledon; you wouldn't do that. It's certainly a benefit to play the week before, when that's possible.”

henrik stensongolfsportbritish openclaret jug

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden's new golf hero Norén fights to defend Scottish Open title

WATCH: Elk calf chases Swedish golfer

'We're not a cult; we're a group of people that enjoy working out'

Victor Lindelöf signs for Manchester United for £31 million

Swedish football coach Sven-Göran Eriksson sacked by Chinese club

'There will be times when you want to get mad, but you've got to stay focused'

Sweden's rising star Alex Norén wants more after European PGA title win

Swedish ski cross champion out of five month coma
Advertisement

More news

Telia to slash hundreds of jobs in Sweden

Sweden slams Turkey for jailing activist

Opinion: 'The assumption that Sweden has reached complete equality is wrong'
Advertisement

Gender segregated school bus not discriminatory, Swedish Discrimination Ombudsman rules

Elderly Swede caught fire after hospital surgery

Drinking, fighting and lax training: What coaching Scotland is like, according to Swedish manager

'There were no explosives in the car. There was a dog!': Police reveal details about Swedish superstore crash
Advertisement
3,785 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Elderly Swede caught fire after hospital surgery
  2. Seven hot tips to blend in on a Swedish beach
  3. 'No time to change sanitary products': Swedish viral image shows tough side of being a midwife
  4. Sweden top in equality ranking – but there's a catch
  5. Swedish authority handed over 'keys to the Kingdom' in IT security slip-up
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/07
Job in Sweden for Foreigners
19/07
American moving to Sweden
19/07
Lets have a bit of happiness
19/07
Help with salary breakup
19/07
Parental leave benefit tips please
19/07
What band or group would you love to see?
View all discussions

Noticeboard

19/07
Swedish classes in malmö
17/07
I will Pay You To Help Me Move Furniture's
17/07
Chubby to charming
17/07
Female massage master
17/07
Native English speaker looking for work in Uppsala
17/07
2 rooms in Bredäng
View all notices
Advertisement