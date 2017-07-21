Man detained in Swedish security police 'public devastation' investigation

Eksjö District Court remanded the suspect in custody. Photo: Mikael Fritzon/TT

A 38-year old resident of southern Swedish town Nässjö has been remanded in custody suspected of planning public devastation (allmänfarlig ödeläggelse).

The man was arrested by police working with Sweden's security police Säpo on Tuesday. On Friday he was remanded in custody by Eksjö District Court on 'probable cause' (the higher degree of suspicion according to Swedish law).

According to the remand order, which The Local has seen, the suspicions date from April 1st 2017 onwards.

The investigation into the man is being conducted by Säpo and led by chief prosecutor Agnetha Hilding Qvarnström from the Swedish Prosecution Authority’s National Security Unit (Riksenheten för säkerhetsmål).

"The suspicions have now been considered by the court and they share my perception of the suspected acts. The investigation now continues, where further hearings will be held and confiscated items investigated," Hilding Qvarnström said in a statement.

No further details could be provided at the moment due to preliminary investigation confidentiality laws, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said.

The Local contacted Säpo for comment.