Swede dies in earthquake in Greece and Turkey

The Local
news@thelocal.se
21 July 2017
08:16 CEST+02:00
earthquake

Rubble sitting outside the bar damaged by an earthquake in Kos, Greece. Photo: Michael Probst/AP
A Swedish man was one of the people killed when a violent earthquake hit Greek island Kos, Sweden's foreign ministry has confirmed.

A second person killed was named as Turkish national Sinan Kurdoglu by Turkey's deputy prime minister, according to news agency the Associated Press. The men died when the roof of a bar collapsed in Kos, The Guardian reports.

The 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook the Greek island and Turkish tourist resort Bodrum in the early hours of Friday. Greek officials said around 200 people were injured, at least 120 on Kos and 70 in Turkey. Sweden's foreign ministry has confirmed that Swedes are among the injured.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which struck at around 1.30am local time, was 10 kilometres south of Bodrum and 16 kilometres north-east of Kos which was the worst hit, reports The Guardian.


A toppled column in Kos after the earthquake. Photo: Michael Probst/AP

"I'm still in shock," Isak Bergh from Västerås told Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet, explaining that paintings and mirrors fell from the walls of the hotel he was in and the power was lost.

Another reader described the scene at Rhodes airport.

"I laid on the floor and started to shake around," Brian Ramirez explained.

